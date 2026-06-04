PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Buying car insurance online is convenient, but it also requires accurate personal and vehicle-related information. Even a minor error in the policy document can create issues during renewals, endorsements, or claim processing. That is why it is important to review the policy details carefully once the document is issued. Below is the online correction process you can follow to update incorrect details in your car insurance policy and avoid unnecessary delays later. Contact the Insurance Company The first step is to inform the company through an official channel. You can use the customer care number, website, mobile app, email support, or nearest service branch, based on the options provided by the insurer.

This helps you start the update process safely and traceably. Keep your car insurance cover number, registered mobile number, and vehicle registration data ready before contacting the support team. Explain the error clearly and ask whether the correction needs an online submission, email, form, or written application. Also, confirm whether the provider will issue an endorsement or a revised copy after the update, so your records remain complete and easy to refer to later. Submit Correction Request After they confirm the details, submit a clear update application. Mention the incorrect detail, the correct detail, and the reason for the change. Use short and direct sentences so the application is easy to review. Avoid sending incomplete information, as it may require further clarification later.

Before submitting the application, check the spelling, numbers, and document again. An update request for a car insurance policy should match the Registration Certificate (RC) and other valid records, depending on the type of change requested. If you are using an online form, review every field before final submission and save the request reference for your records. This step also keeps the request formally recorded. Upload Supporting Documents The company may require supporting documents to verify the change. These records help confirm that the requested correction is genuine and matches the policyholder's vehicle or personal details. Clear documents also reduce confusion during review and help the provider handle the application more smoothly.

Upload clear and readable copies only through the approved channel. These may include the Registration Certificate (RC), identity proof, address proof, previous coverage, invoice, or any other record requested by the company. Keep the acknowledgement safely for later reference, as it can help if you need to follow up. Pay Additional Charges if Applicable Some insurers may charge a small service fee for processing certain policy corrections or issuing an updated record. This depends on the insurer's process and the type of update requested. This can happen when the correction affects vehicle details, coverage, insured declared value, or any information linked to risk assessment. They will review the request and inform you if a payment is needed.

If payment is required, ask for the reason and the process to be shared clearly. Use only verified payment links or official payment modes. The payable amount, if any, may depend on coverage terms, underwriting guidelines, and the type of correction. Save the payment receipt with your records, along with the updated plan. Download Updated Copy Once the insurer approves and processes the correction, download the updated copy from the official website, the mobile app, or the email the insurer shared. Do not depend only on verbal confirmation. A revised document gives you a clear record of the corrections made and supports smoother future communication.

Read the updated document carefully before storing it. Check the corrected field, plan period, vehicle details, contact information, and coverage entries. Save the revised copy digitally and keep a printed copy with your vehicle papers when needed. Also, replace older copies to avoid using an outdated document during renewal or claim support. Conclusion Correcting an error in a policy document is a careful but manageable process when you act early and follow the insurer's official steps. Check your car insurance soon after purchase or renewal, and report any mismatch without delay. Share accurate details, submit valid documents, make any required payment through approved channels, and keep the updated copy safely. A correct record helps make future renewals, service requests, and claim communication more organized.

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