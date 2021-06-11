Carafina Interior design: Where Luxury and Aesthetics come together

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Carafina is an interior design firm based in Bangalore that specializes in Mid to Luxury Home Interior design.

Over the last Decade, Carafina has designed and delivered over 1000 Home Interiors in Bangalore catering to various design budgets and Tastes.

To further improve customer experience Carafina has opened a Design Center spread over two floors at Indiranagar Bangalore. Housing the design team of 60 Interior Designers and Architects the Centre showcases a wide range of finishes and materials that enable customers to understand what their home would eventually Look like and interact with their Designer to design the home of their dreams.

Design Head of Carafina Arpita Subbaiah explains " At the Design Studio Customers can engage with their Designer on a Personal Level, Understand the various materials being used and Visualise their home in 3D. The Level of Personal Interaction the Customer will experience will be Unmatched from a Design Perspective.

Arpita Elaborates "We as a Team of the Best Interior Designers in Bangalore have always pushed boundaries from a design perspective, From Customers looking at Ultra Modern designs based on concepts prevalent in Dubai to Gracious Stately Colonial themed homes to Interiors in Bangalore with a European influence our Team of Designers have worked on almost every concept imaginable when it comes to great home interiors in Bangalore.

Fatema Kanchwala an Interior Designer from Bangalore and Design Team Leader Elaborates.."Carafina is not only about our fantastic designs and world-class homes in Bangalore, it's also about the talented people who are a part of Team Carafina. Our team of the best interior designers in Bangalore work round the clock conceptualizing each project, working closely with clients, and being a part of their journey till the home is handed over. From architects to qualified interior designers our energetic team fills our office with energy and dynamism.

Saba Afreen and Prajakta Dixit Two Talented Interior Designers who look after the Sales and Marketing at Carafina state "At Carafina the goal is never to sell to a potential Client, It's about understanding their requirements, getting an in-depth sense of their personal preferences and then creating the best concepts for their Home Interiors. This approach to creating homes has enabled us to always enjoy the Goodwill of Clients in the form of Clients coming back to design their second homes with Us and Referrals of potential clients who would like to have their home designed by the best Interior design company in Bangalore.

Backed by a State of Art Factory Specialized in Manufacturing Interiors Carafina aims to provide world-class design backed by Superior Manufacturing Techniques to deliver World Class Homes to their Customers and remains as the Top interior designers in Bangalore.

Website - (https://www.carafina.in/)

