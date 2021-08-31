Card Insider - the new website launched by AM Tech Ventures offers the best credit card to match user's financial requirements

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV Media): AM Tech Ventures Private Limited has launched a new website - Card Insider with an aim to help people find the right credit cards for them with rewards and cashback benefits.

The website, launched on August 16, 2021 functions as a personal credit card advisor and has been developed in the past two months. Card Insider has partnered with various credit card providers to ensure a wide variety of options for users to choose from and begin their credit journey.

(https://cardinsider.com) Card Insider provides the user with a variety of credit card categories so that they can choose the right credit card according to their lifestyle and spending habits. For example, a card that has a high reward rate for a frequent flyer may not be suitable for someone who doesn't travel as much. Similarly, a card suited for a foodie may have dining benefits while a card suited for a movie buff may contain other benefits. At Card Insider, everyone will find the best credit card that matches their requirements.

The credit card categories available on the website are - (https://cardinsider.com/best-credit-cards-india) Best Credit Cards in India, Fuel cards, no annual fees cards, Secured, Balance transfer, Low EMI cards, Cashback, Rewards, Travel cards, Domestic Lounge cards, and International Lounge cards.

For each of the categories, Card Insider shows their handpicked card suggestions that may be best suited for the customer's needs. The subcategories include super premium credit cards, entry-level credit cards, shopping credit cards, travel credit cards, etc. The website also specifies details like welcome benefits, rewards rate, joining fees, movie benefits, dining benefits, etc. for each of the cards and lets users compare several cards at once.

Further, the blog section of the website offers insight into everything related to credit cards and comprises of guides, news, offers and rewards for the same. It contains articles explaining users about credit card networks, credit score, credit billing cycle; news items to help them be aware of the latest development in the credit card industry and guides them about credit card trends, offers and updates, including credit card advice to beginners. Hence, the Card Insider website is solely aimed at providing users with answers to all questions they might have about choosing the best credit cards.

Ankur Mittal, Founder and Director, AM Tech Ventures said, "An ideal credit card is supposed to come with a high reward rate, low-interest rate, including forex mark-up fee and offer complimentary benefits like airport lounge access, golf rounds/lessons, etc. at a very less or zero membership fee. But that sounds like a very utopian idea. It's not monetarily feasible for card issuers to offer such a rewarding credit card that too at a nominal or nil membership fee. Instead, they offer credit cards that are best suited for a particular category of customers based on their spending habits. Therefore, we, at Card Insider have handpicked the best credit cards across various categories, so that our users may find the one that fits their spending habits the best."

AM Tech Ventures Private Limited is an organization founded earlier this year by Ankur Mittal and Dr. Aashima Mittal. The company's principal business revolves around computer activities and related events.

To learn more, visit: (https://cardinsider.com)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)