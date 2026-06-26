PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: CARD91, a leading fintech infrastructure company, today announced that it has gone live with its UPI Issuance platform, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming India's leading digital payment infrastructure company. The platform is now production-ready, establishing CARD91 as a critical infrastructure layer that enables banks, payment service providers (PSPs), fintechs, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), and enterprise platforms to build and scale UPI-led payment experiences. - CARD91 becomes the backbone connecting India's UPI ecosystem, delivering enterprise-grade reliability and instant integration CARD91's UPI infrastructure addresses a critical gap in India's payment ecosystem: while UPI adoption has seen exponential growth, the technical complexity and risk of integration have remained barriers for many players looking to accelerate time to market and reduce operational overheads. CARD91 solves this by offering a single, unified infrastructure layer that abstracts the complexities of UPI switching, settlement, compliance, and merchant onboarding.

CARD91's UPI platform provides end-to-end coverage and fully integrated infrastructure across the complete UPI lifecycle. On the issuance side, it supports UPI transaction processing, funding account linkage, banking system integration, and UPI product lifecycle enablement. On the acquiring side, CARD91 enables AI-led merchant onboarding with MCC classification, Virtual Payment Address (VPA) creation and management, store and staff management, collections monitoring, refunds, settlements, mandate management, and comprehensive reporting. In addition to supporting the ubiquitous UPI over CASA, the platform has been built to enable UPI over credit and UPI over PPI use cases, all powered by enterprise-grade security and operational readiness that align with NPCI guidelines, RBI regulations, and industry standards.

"Today, we are live with UPI -- something we've been diligently working on for the past few months," said Ajay Pandey, CEO and Founder of CARD91. "Every regulated entity that wishes to offer UPI or systematically verify MCC before onboarding a merchant now has access to a trusted, production-ready backbone with significantly faster market reach. India's digital payment ambitions are no longer limited by technical complexity. They are limited only by imagination." India's UPI ecosystem is processing transactions at an unprecedented scale, with 8.2+ billion transactions annually and 48% year-over-year growth. Despite this rapid adoption, many institutions continue to face barriers to UPI integration due to technical complexity and the need for proven, scalable infrastructure. Regional banks, emerging fintechs, and enterprise platforms have been particularly affected by these challenges. CARD91's platform directly addresses this bottleneck by providing reliable and scalable infrastructure that institutions can use to deploy UPI with confidence.

About CARD91 CARD91 is a payments and onboarding risk infrastructure provider that enables regulated entities to launch and scale customer programs with ease. Built on a modular, scalable, flexible, and compliance-first architecture, the platform supports seamless onboarding journeys, fraud detection, credit decisioning, card issuance across credit, prepaid, and forex programs, and UPI infrastructure capabilities across issuance and acquiring, helping institutions operate with greater speed, control, and efficiency. Built by a team of bankers and technologists, and proudly Made in India, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai. For more information, visit https://card91.io/ or contact sales@card91.io. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)