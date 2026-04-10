VMPL New Delhi [India], April 9: CASE Group, a leading developer of indigenous coal gasification technologies, is strengthening India's industrial energy security through domestically designed gasifier systems. The company's solutions enable industries to replace imported fuels such as furnace oil, LPG, and natural gas with locally available coal. The industrial sector of India is growing rapidly as the demand for energy in the manufacturing sector increases. Industries are also being impacted by price volatility in the global fuel markets. Coal gasification is emerging as a viable solution to this problem. The CASE Group has developed a family of gasifier systems, specific to the groundwork of India, consisting of hot and cold gasifiers, as well as fluidized bed systems. All of which are designed to efficiently utilize the high-ash Indian coal supply. These products utilize PLC-based automation for safety and operational integrity.

Dr Roger Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, CASE Group, said: "The pathway towards industrial energy independence can be realized through coal gasification. The local utilization of coal can be accomplished by indigenous technology. Hence, reducing the dependency on imported fuel and protecting the industry from disruptions in the global supply chain and changing prices." Industries such as steel, ceramics, glass, cement, and chemicals continuously use high-temperature thermal energy. CASE gasified enables stable and steady thermal energy via the production of syngas to assist in maintaining consistency in furnace operations and accurate temperature control. Utilizing coal gasification represents an economical alternative for industrial operators and provides the opportunity to more effectively manage their operational budgets. Gasification also offers cleaner combustion compared to direct coal burning. India has set ambitious goals to expand coal gasification capacity. CASE Group continues to support national efforts through scalable and modular gasifier solutions.

Since India is set to become increasingly industrialized, the need for energy will stay paramount. The use of indigenous gasification technology would be highly beneficial for energy resilience. It will enable companies to operate smoothly during times of political turmoil and global crises. About CASE Group CASE Group is an Indian provider of coal gasification technologies and industrial thermal energy solutions. The company designs and manufactures advanced gasifier systems suited for Indian coal conditions. Its solutions focus on efficiency, automation, and sustainability. CASE Group supports industries in achieving reliable and cost-effective energy while contributing to India's Atmanirbhar energy vision. Website - https://casepl.com/

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