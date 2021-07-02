CashBackOfAll launches customer loyalty rewards program in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/Digpu): Mumbai-based Neo Enterprises has launched India's first and only loyalty rewards program that rewards a customer every time they refer a friend with the launch of (https://www.cashbackofall.com).
The loyalty rewards program currently offers more than 150 brands.
"CashBackOfAll is a zero-risk, loyalty rewards program that helps everyone. This is a free membership program with no joining fees, no membership fees. You can also do your monthly shopping, be it groceries, provisions, mobile recharge, mobiles etc., comfortably sitting at home and in turn earn loyalty rewards points," says its CEO, Zaheer Rana.
He further adds, "Even sweeter is the deal when you refer someone and get additional points."
It has been guesstimated that over a period of time, a consumer's monthly shopping for clothes, mobiles, provisions, groceries etc., becomes free of cost as they earn points that can be redeemed against their shopping.
The website has, therefore, made a wide range of items and services available for shopping/booking including Food & Beverage, Mobile & Electronics, Apparels & Accessories, Health & Wellness, Grocery & Home Needs and Household products.
Apart from that, cabs can also be booked from the website while mobile recharge is also among the options. Moreover, Gas bills and electricity bills can also be paid.
How does this work?
A customer purchases general goods and services from the shopping website with a minimum spend limit, say Rs. 1000. Once the spending is made, by referring your friends, relatives, and neighbours to also spend using your membership number earns you points for their spends.
What do you get under the cashback program?
One can get anywhere between 10 percent to 100 percent as a cashback. You also get to pick and choose from hundreds of brands such as Big Bazaar, Big Basket, Shoppers Stop, Baskin Robbins, KFC, Ola, Pizza Hut, Levis, Central, Bata, Arrow, Myntra, Westside and so much more.
