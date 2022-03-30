CASHe announces appointment of Naresh Karia to board of directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): CASHe, India's preferred AI-driven financial wellness platform today announced the appointment of Naresh Karia as its Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, of its systematically important NBFC arm.

Naresh Karia, a rank-holder Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Cost Accountant, brings over 21 years of CXO-level industry experience in banking, NBFC and financial services domain, apart from the last 4 years as an independent business owner and investor.

Previously, Karia served as the CFO at RBL Bank for over 7 years till early 2018 where he was involved in the transformation of the bank into a mainstream, mid-sized listed bank. Prior to RBL Bank, Naresh served with Citigroup India for over 10 years where he held senior-level positions including Controller at Citibank N.A. India and earlier as Financial Controller & CS of Citicorp Finance India Ltd.

"We welcome Mr. Karia to our Board," said Joginder Rana, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CASHe. "I am confident his broad-based industry expertise and strategic insights will add value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to his contribution at our Board discussions."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)