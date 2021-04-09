CBSE 10th Board Exams 2021: RMT Cards (First launch in India) to revise, memorize & test yourself for a big score in last 20 days

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/ Oswaal Books): A student cannot expect to go in for board examinations with the same level of preparation as they would have for their standard examinations. CBSE Class 10 board examinations are in a league of their own and students need to bring their A-game.

The biggest challenge that students face when preparing for an exam of this scale is that they barely find time to revise, optimize retention and test their learning. They are so burdened and swamped with covering the expansive syllabus that they forget that revising, memorizing and testing themselves is equally important, if not more. Thanks to Oswaal Books, RMT Cards have been successfully launched in India, the first time for CBSE Class 10th, which optimizes the time taken for effective revision, memorizing and testing.

RMT Flashcards - All you need to know about them

RMT cards were created out of the dire need for an effective tool that aids in time-efficient revision, memorization and evaluative sessions. They have been updated according to the CBSE notification released on 9th October 2020 and as per the newly revised syllabus (reduced by 30per cent) for the 2021 Board Examination.

RMT Flashcards of only 4 four subjects are available to the students - Math, English, Social Science and Science.

The structure of the RMT Cards is diverse, strategic and adequately allocated. In other words, they can be classified under 3 broad categories that cater to a particular need or requirement. A section of the RMT card caters to Revision, one to quick Memorization while another one is used for Testing one's aptitude. However, for subjects like Social Science and Science, there is a 4th category of RMT Cards which is called Practical (For Math and Science) & Map Cards (For Social Science).

The Revision Cards are used for quick and effective revision sessions where time is of the essence but the grounds to be covered are expansive, extensive and stratified. When it comes to the quick recapitulation in the most systematic manner, there is no better way to do it than with the help of Revision Cards.

The Memorize Cards are suitable for efficient retention of key terms, formulae, facts and the likes of it. It highlights the keynotes in a very objective and filtered fashion so as to optimize the amount of information that students have to process. The Test Cards are the perfect tool for conducting a quick self-evaluation of the students' understanding of the subject or a particular topic. In order to progress, students need to be able to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Another point to be noted is that the Test Cards include all the latest typologies and study patterns like Passage-Based Questions, Visual Case Study Based & Objective Type Questions.

Benefits of using RMT Cards

Here are some of the benefits that a student can enjoy by using RMT cards:

1. Improves Retention - Exams are all about how well you can recall and to what extent you are able to recall the information. Using RMT Cards trains you to utilize your brain to its fullest capacity with regards to retaining information. With extended use over time, students can develop a flair for long-term as well as short-term retention which may ultimately lead to academic brilliance and allow them to flourish in their career. To summarize, it improves your memory.

2. Self-teaching - This is a very important process of learning and growing that not a lot of students are taught about. The answer side of the Flashcards contain answers to the questions and by dabbling in the questions and the solutions to the same questions, students develop a habit or flair of teaching themselves and growing. As mentioned earlier, it is crucial for a student to realize where their strengths and weaknesses lie so that they can work on them accordingly. The process is called Metacognition and using RMT Flashcards can really help you step up.

3. Practicing incessantly - To gain proficiency in a subject, a student needs to practice with the ulterior motive of attaining perfection. With the help of RMT cards, students can practice the same subjects or problems, multiple times so that they can gain mastery of the subject.

4. Any-time revision - The RMT Cards are meant for being handy and convenient studying tools that you can resort to, anytime and anywhere. It makes the learning process a lot more fun and convenient. For example, when revising, the students do not need to go through the entire chapter or topic to revise the necessary sections - RMT Cards optimize the information so that students can revise only that which they need to.

5. Facilitates Group Revision - Group studying and revision is common among students but more often than not, due to lack of the right studying tools, these group study sessions end up being less productive than they were meant to be. However, with the help of RMT cards, group studying not only becomes more entertaining and focused but convenient as well. Also, with the help of RMT Cards, students can teach and help each other grow.

The above information should suffice for people who are new to the concept of RMT Cards. Exceptionally bold and innovative thinking is what students need to do to shine in their careers and Oswaal Books has taken a step towards the same by introducing RMT Cards for a better and more convenient studying session.

