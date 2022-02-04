CBSE Term 2 Self-evaluation charts uploaded to help students with subjective sample paper pattern, class 10 & 12

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/Mediawire): Students and teachers have been publicly vocal about the change of exam pattern from Objective to Subjective in the middle of the Academic year. The bigger concern was how students will perform in writing lengthy subjective questions, without offline classes. Students' basics aren't clear enough to write answers that require many value points to get full marks
Keeping this in mind, a much needed Self Evaluation Charts, similar to probably what is given to CBSE paper checkers (checklist style) are now made available to everyone. These charts usually help examiners decide how many marks to award for each subjective question. See a sample screenshot below:
Now, students can practice extra practice papers (based on exact cbse term-2 sample paper) and then evaluate their shortcomings using these charts (they come with each paper). This will help weak students learn where they are missing out on important steps or points.
(https://amzn.to/32XrxNb) Link to the resource material containing these charts
These charts are available for each subject along with 11 extra practice papers that are also provided inside this resource material to help cover all types of questions.
Students are expected to try as many practice papers as possible from this resource material and then self-evaluate their performance using these charts.
Also, last 5 years Topper solutions are also provided (chapter-wise) for SA and LA questions in (https://amzn.to/3unWvJF) this educart provided resource material along with these charts.
From the above Topper screenshot (taken from (https://cbseacademic.nic.in) tick marks shown prove that step-wise marks are given to complete each answer. In that aspect, these charts and the extra sample papers provided (https://amzn.to/3L9th7f) inside this resource material will prove very valuable for students to gain confidence in their answer writing.
CBSE in their upload of Term-2 Sample Papers for Class 10 and 12, provided a marking scheme document to help teachers understand how students should answer the questions.
Such Self-evaluation charts (provided by Educart) will also help teachers immensely in training their students on stepwise markings apart from the marking scheme provided.
