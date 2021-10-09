Celebrate in style with the new festive collection from fbb

You would like to read
- Jaipur Rugs announces their biggest annual festive sale, The Rug Utsav
- fbb to offer Flat 40 percent off on men's shorts on this World Shorts Day
- Indian outfits are all about being simple, says actress Disha Pardeshi after shooting for ethnic brand in Jaipur
- fbb launches India's first interactive Insta-stories - Pujo Love Stories Season 2
- Merck Foundation CEO to Mentor Young African Fashion Designers on 'Fashion with Purpose' to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): fbb, India's most loved fashion destination has launched a new collection for the festive season. The stunning new range has something for everyone - Kurtis, tunics, palazzos, jackets, kurtas and dresses.
Inspired by traditional Indian motifs and prints, the new designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival in their deep shades of colour and interplay of golds and sequins. The new collection has a large variety of options for women, men and kids.
To keep things light and easy for those who prefer it that way, there is a large option in dresses, casual shirts, T-shirts and much more. The new festive range starts at Rs. 499 onwards.
To celebrate in style this year, customers can shop this range at any fbb or Big Bazaar store across the country and also online on the Big Bazaar mobile app or (https://shop.bigbazaar.com/)shop.bigbazaar.com and enjoy the free 2-hour home delivery service.
Talking about the new range Pawan Sarda, Group CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said "The fbb festive collection this year is all about reflecting the deep emotions and happiness of the festivities through the colours and patterns in latest trendsetting styles. fbb has always believed in the confluence of style and affordability, which we continue even in our new collection with wide set of options for all."
fbb has been the face of affordable fashion destinations in India since 2008. With its stance of being India's Fashion Hub, it believes in aspirational value fashion. From business meeting to casual resort wear, from versatile ethnics to comfortable home wear, fbb creates exclusive merchandise for its audience under its own private labels.
With a wide variety to choose from, fbb has something in store for everyone. fbb targets a youthful audience in India that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends.
The brand has 352 stores including 74 stand-alone stores spread across all the metro cities, mini metros and penetrates well in their tier-ll cities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor