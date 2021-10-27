Central hosts first-ever digital baraat campaign on Instagram

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/ATK): Keeping up pace wth big fat Indian weddings where baraats were fun-filled and fashionable, Central launched its InstaBaraat campaign. Giving everyone a chance to get dressed up and ready while they danced to the beats of a baraat as they logged on to the first-ever digital baraat.

Influencers and ever-ready baraatis were invited to join in and welcome Centrals newest wedding wear collection with all the glamour, fun and frolic you typically enjoy when attending a baraat. The guest list for the first-ever digital baraat was filled with the trendiest names of social media, and the customised baraat track ensured everyone danced their best steps to welcome the new age of wedding baraats. At the same time, they wore Central's latest wedding wear collection.

The more affluent influencer event showcased their getting dressed up the process as they got ready for the InstaBaraat hosted by Central. In addition, a few showed off the steps they learned, especially for the InstaBaraat. By having influencers invite their digital family to join in on the fashion-filled, digital baraat experience, Central managed to evolve baraat attendance from solely in-person to include everyone digitally too.

What Siddharth Gurav, Head of Digital Marketing, has to say - "Weddings

happen throughout the year. As much as people reach in time for the

wedding ceremony, they miss out on the baraat. Today a wedding baraat holds a special meaning for the bride, the groom & especially their close ones. It's one of the most memorable & irreplaceable moments in their life. There couldn't have been a better opportunity than to celebrate a 'wedding baraat' digitally, in Central's style that would evoke the right zeal, spirit & enthusiasm in the hearts & minds of our audience."

On the big day of the first-ever InstaBaraat, Central had 40 influencers who went live, all together at the same time, attracting and energising their audience through Instagram.

The campaign focuses on the digital way of creating memories and showcasing the brand's online shopping experience that now includes festival and wedding wear shopping.

Instagram Link

(https://www.instagram.com/p/CVXqzVolQoD)

Central, a Future group developed brand, has been a one-stop shop for Indians since 2004. The fashion retail store curates outfits from more than 500 fashion labels and has been the go-to fashion destination for all occasions for men and women.

With 46 stores across India, Central has lived up to its tag of being India's first seamless store and the most extensive lifestyle retail brand.

