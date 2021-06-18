'Change Your Life In 5 Days' turns out to be a big hit

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): An epitome for motivating people, Change Your Life In 5 Days, a book written by entrepreneur Priyya Kaur is garnering appreciation from the audiences.
A secret formula to living your dream life, the book imbibes all the characteristics that will transform the lives of people to become a better version of themselves.
Author of the book, Prriya Kaur is a profound Life Coach, Business Coach, Entrepreneur & Founder Director of "Prriya Success Academy", UK. She believes that learning is an ongoing process. From being a Semi-Literate Homemaker she has moved to a position where she is financially independent, fully occupied and joyous all the time.
To nurture and guide people in becoming the version of themselves that they had always wanted to, Priyya Kaur laid the foundation of Prriya Success Academy in Scotland, U.K. Bringing a change in the lives of numerous people and their surroundings.
She completed her MBA (Master's Degree and medal winner student in university) and through her endeavors as a Life and Business Coach, Entrepreneur, Author, Mentor, she has complied in this book, all her experiences of interactions with super-achievers and has laid down certain techniques and methodologies that she has implemented to make a change in her life.
If you want to transform your life in five days, If you want to put your life on the track of success road then this masterpiece of positivity with real life correlations is a must read for you as over next five days you will go through a transformation full of moments which would instigate a series of changes in your life, resulting in positive outcomes for a better, happy and a successful journey ahead.
In just a matter of few days, you will imbibe all the characteristics that'll fuel your personality to give you ultimate confidence, learning attitude, ability to take charge of your emotions and many more such qualities, so that you can - create desired wealth, have abundant energy and most importantly start living the life of your dreams!
This story is provided by ThePRTree.
