CLAT PG 2027 registration starts today; check fee, exam date, how to apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have commenced the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 on the central portal. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official CLAT website for admission to UG and PG law programmes offered by participating NLUs.

CLAT is one of the country's most popular law entrance examinations. It is held every year for admission to 5-year integrated LLB courses and LLM programmes. Besides the NLUs, various private law universities and institutions also use CLAT scores for admissions.

Steps to apply for CLAT registration 2027

· Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

· Press on 'CLAT 2027', choose the 'Postgraduate' tab, and create an account using your mobile number and email address.

· Press on the registration link for CLAT 2027.

· Create an account using your email ID and mobile number.

· Log in and fill in your personal, academic and communication details.

· Upload the essential documents in the prescribed format.

· Make the payment of the application fee online.

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CLAT 027 Applications: Documents Required

· Front-facing passport-size recent photograph with plain background

· Signature of the candidate

· Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC

· Relevant certificate issued by competent authority for PwD category

· Relevant certificate issued by competent authority for BPL category.

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

The online application form must be submitted with the application fee. Until the fee is paid, the application procedure will not be deemed finished.

Candidates may use credit or debit cards, net banking, or UPI to pay their CLAT application fee in 2027.

· General/OBC- Rs.4,000/-

· SC/ST/BPL/PwD- Rs.3,500/-

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Inside the CLAT 2027 registration

Before completing the application, candidates who intend to take the test should have all required paperwork ready. Academic credentials, a current passport-size photo, a signature, and valid photo identity evidence are among them.

Before submitting the form, applicants should also review the official information brochure's eligibility requirements, reservation guidelines, fee information, and other instructions.

More about the CLAT 2027

CLAT PG 2027 examination will be held on 6 December 2026 (Sunday). As per the official notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), the exam will be conducted in offline mode (pen-and-paper/OMR) mode from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.