Chennai Hospital makes ankle surgery a day care procedure using the latest technology Nanoscope - Arthroscopy System

You would like to read
- Rela Multi Speciality Hospital launched at Hiranandani Parks Township, Oragadam, Chennai
- Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) partners with Rela Hospital to launch one of its most popular courses: "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients", for the first time in South India
- Rela Hospital saves the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old child by successfully performing a rare ECMO CPR Procedure
- Rela Hospital saves the life of octogenarian with complex heart condition
- Rela Hospital launches New Health Care Facility at Oragadam
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai has performed an ankle ligament repair using the latest and most advanced needle arthroscopy system - "The Nanoscope" from Germany.
This is the first of its kind procedure performed on a young sports enthusiast who had an ankle ligament tear. This novel scarless procedure led by Senior Arthroscopy Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj was performed in less than one hour, and the patient was discharged on the same day.
Shankar, a badminton enthusiast from Chennai, sustained a twisting injury (forced inversion of the foot in plantar flexion) following a fall from the stairs at his workplace in last week of April 2022. He was rushed into Rela Hospital ER Unit where his condition was diagnosed as an ankle ligament sprain. The Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Team headed by Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj clinically examined him and diagnosed a complete tear of the Anterior Talofibular Ligament (ATFL), which was confirmed by an MRI scan. The patient had Grade 3 tears (Complete tears) in the ankle joint with difficulty in weight-bearing resulting in permanent disability with chances of future arthritis.
The Doctors decided to use the Nanoscope the next generation needle arthroscopy for the patient as the general conventional Arthroscopy system has a 4mm or 2.7mm scope, which is difficult to access such a small joint surrounded by tendons, blood vessels and nerves making the surgical intervention very complicated. The patient was anesthetized, and the doctors began the next generation of needle arthroscopy which has a 1.9mm scope with a chip-on-tip image sensor technology through which 2 to 3 small pinholes with no blood loss were made in the patient's ankle which allowed easy access to enter small joints like ankle and the torn ligament was repaired by the doctors which allowed the patient to get discharged on the same day with a speedy recovery overall.
Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj, Head of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Rela Hospital said, "The Nanoscopy system is the future of Arthroscopy, and it is a minimally invasive, scarless surgery with no need for sutures and it allows the surgeon to enter all the joints with ease and perform procedures. It might replace the need for MRI scans in future, as Nanoscopy, being a 1.9mm needle system, allows to perform diagnostic Arthroscopy under local anesthesia in the outpatient department. It can also aid in Stem Cell Therapy which can be simultaneously visualized by both the doctor and the patient."
"We've always been forthcoming in adapting and enabling any advancement in healthcare tech, as we definitely see the value it can aid to patient recovery. This Nanoscope is one such tech. In the days to come, many procedures can be made as day care procedures making it less stressful for patients and also get them to return to their home the same day. That really aids quicker recovery," said Dr IlankumaranKaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospitals.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor