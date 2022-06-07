Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) onboarded CMS IT Services during COVID-Crisis for FMS support

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading IT services and systems integration firm CMS IT Services tied up with Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) during peak covid wave to help them cope with the scarcity of human resources and restrictions on mobility by developing a more self-reliant support operations framework available around the clock.

CMS IT Services worked on 24x7 and helpline management, server uptime management, mail administration, and other IT-enabled functions to support the smooth functioning of CSPDCL during the lockdown period.

The customer gained substantial benefits from the implementation of the highly customized, ultra-responsive IT support systems and services provided by CMS IT Services. These include Lesser tickets, Improved MTTR, Enhanced user experience Improved service delivery and user satisfaction, Reduced downtime and maximise Uptime, 24x7 infrastructure availability, Improve effectiveness and efficiency, Improve accountability and system reliability with 'on-site' support.

Appreciating the services, G C Mukherjee - Executive Director - CSPDCL Raipur CG India said, "In the challenging time of covid and nationwide lockdown, CMS IT services managed and operated our Facility Management Services (FMS), including DC-DC Network and IT Security Helpdesk, Remote Support, and LAN Technicians. Their quick response helped us resolve customer tickets in record time, which was crucial during the pandemic."

A state-of-the-art distribution facility like CSPDCL heavily reliant on technology to run its BAU and to keep running their power generation plants as well as Transmission and Distribution operations at the respective location/offices. It was vital that all IT Systems were working steadily at full functional capacity and maintained high availability for retrieving and processing exact patient information, diagnostics and other communications.

Anuj Vaid, CEO, CMS IT Services added, "IT Facility Management for us goes beyond just resolving problem areas pointed out by clients. We go through a thorough sweep of the entire IT Support framework to identify infrastructure weak points and ensure the right tools are deployed for the right functionality to ensure the full extent of services are available and streamlined to level-up operability and productivity of all working systems."

"Quality Backbone IT Infrastructure Services from CMS IT Services, whether for centralized DC, Cloud Solutions, or Field Systems, ensured that CSPDCL could deliver top-of-line operations and services to its 60 lakh+ customers across Chhattisgarh," said R Mohan, Chief Delivery Officer, CMS IT Services.

CMS IT services is an industry leader in Managed IT services and system integration. The company combine world-class cloud, digital, automation and cybersecurity expertise with a core strength in leveraging optimal technologies to rapidly create efficiencies and scale for our customer's operations.

They offer an extensive array of services to help our customers thrive on next-generation technologies; helping build, transform and manage their IT operations. Their services include cloud assessments and migrations, application digitization and modernization, digital experience enhancement, information management and cybersecurity, IT automation. Currently, CMS IT Services has over 6500 employees and serves more than 300 leading enterprises across key industries, with infrastructure spread across all 29 states of India.

