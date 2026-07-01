BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: Chipsolve Technologies today announced that semiconductor industry leader Balaji Kanigicherla has joined the company as Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2026. The appointment comes as Chipsolve expands its work in semiconductor design services, IP, and AI-enabled engineering workflows for next-generation SoC (system-on-chip) development.

Balaji brings more than 30 years of semiconductor leadership experience across architecture, product development, engineering, and business management, including leadership of businesses with approximately $1 billion in P & L responsibility. His work has spanned data center, graphics, CPU, memory, networking, embedded, IoT, smartphone, automotive, and PC platforms.

He most recently served as CTO and Head of Engineering at Renesas Electronics. Earlier, he was Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Intel Corporation and Founder and CEO of INEDA Systems. Balaji also holds 17 U.S. patents across IP, SoC, and system architectures.