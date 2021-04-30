Choose the safest way to shop online with Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the last decade, with a rapid advancement of technology and internet in the retail sector, e-commerce platforms have witnessed an enormous growth. Convenience, ease of use, and a vast range of products are some of the reasons why customers continue to prefer online shopping.(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store)The EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv is one such platform which enables customers to shop online from a gamut of products offered by leading brands.

With exclusive discounts, cashback offers, zero down payment, No Cost EMI and many other benefits, the EMI Store enables customers to shop for smartphones and appliances on lucrative deals. Those interested in upgrading to new mobile phones can now get it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999. That's not all, customers will also get additional cashback vouchers up to Rs. 4,500*.

Some of the best-selling smartphones currently available on the EMI Store are:

Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is convenient and safe. Customers can safely order online from the comfort of their homes, and the purchased product will be delivered within 24-hours. The EMI Store is also India's first 'EMI only' online shopping platform, wherein shoppers can purchase their favourite product and select convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

Customers can shop online from cities like Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Furthermore, the 'cashback voucher up to Rs. 4,500' offer is a limited period deal and valid only till 30th April 2021.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

