CK Infini has completed the much-awaited sustainable-living project, CK Atmos Breathe

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/SRV): One of the premier realtors in India, C.K Infini has completed one of its much-anticipated projects on sustainable living - the flagship CK Atmos Breathe project, which has been designed to provide a corner of retreat in the bustling Hyderabad lifestyle. Behind the inception of the CK Atmos Breathe Project lies the sought-after conscious-living lifestyle that has attracted the attention of the green-thinking, health-oriented crowd of the day. The successful launch of the project is followed by a landmark achievement of the realtor who has recently clocked a cumulative sale of 2000 units both in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

CK Atmos Breathe is set to be the perfect mixture of modern grand living blended with provisions for earthy living. To the city-dweller, the project, tailored to offer managed farmlands, provides the opportunity for camping under the sky, sleeping to the chirping of birds, and enjoying the bucolic life. Moreover, aside from the trend of sustainable living, given the rising value of the land the project, studded with fruit trees and cottages, presents an opportunity to invest in an appreciating asset that is known to yield significant returns on investment. Investors should note that the farmlands are under the HDMA limits, a growth corridor-to-be, making the project a hotbed of future development,

Serving both as a retirement home as well as a weekend getaway destination, the project lends a breathtaking view of a 3000-acre reserve forest that nature lovers would prize. Also, further attesting to the value associated with CK Atmos Breathe, elements of the project, which include the Goshala, farm pond with ducks, fish, and lotus.

About the project competition, an enthusiastic Bhanuri Chandrakanth Reddy also known as CK Reddy said, "C K Atmos Breathe, is CK Infini's answer to the clarion call of conscious living that has captured the psyche of our times. With the project, our fondest hope is to bring to the investors, the much-needed serenity and peace to their busy lifestyles while boosting their asset value. We have since the very beginning been committed to creating value and adding value to the portfolio of our clients, offering one-of-a-kind real estate solutions which are not only lucrative investments for the clients but also contribute to the overall development of the surroundings in the projects are erected."

With over 10 years of experience in the industry with a massive presence in Bangalore and Hyderabad, C.K Infini's initiatives, have come to be regarded as part of a powerful legacy, which drives growth via a consumer-first approach. The realtor has a strong presence in the real estate domain with premium offerings in plotting, sustainable living projects, apartments, and villas. Similarly, a member of the hospitality space and Film Makers CK Infini has established first-rate experience in Private Club, R.House.

To, put it succinctly, CK Infini has long been a pillar of commitment, integrity, and success, and is poised to forge ahead toward an increasingly robust growth story, of which C K Atmos Breathe is crafted to be a unique achievement.

For more information, please visit - (https://www.ckinfini.com)

