NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Riders of Jawa, Yezdi and BSA rode out across India on 26 January 2026, with the shared belief that motorcycling, like the Republic itself, thrives on unity drawn from diversity. Classic Legends, the makers of the modern performance classics, celebrated with them by going live with its community page, titled 'Nomads: Ride as One, Ride the Legacy', on its official website. The new page is designed to take riders closer to their local riding community (Jawa-Yezdi-BSA rider clubs) by making discovery and connecting just a click away. The Republic Day rides, Nomads for Unity in Diversity, stretched across regions and cultures, from Jammu to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat to Manipur, reflecting India's vast geography united by a single passion for performance classics from Jawa, Yezdi and BSA. The love for these motorcycles brought together more than 2,000 riders, representing over 20 independent riding communities and more than 150 dealership-led riding groups, spanning different age groups, professions, and riding styles.

In a rolling expression of continuity, seasoned riders rode alongside first-time tourers, and legacy machines flanked modern-day performance classics from brands Jawa, Yezdi and BSA. The independent communities and dealership-led riding groups will now be further unified by Classic Legends' riding collective called 'Nomads', consolidating all the brands' riding groups on the brands' common website. Spanning riding communities across Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, Nomads is designed to be their shared identity that cuts across the brands, regions, and choice of ride. Built by riders, and not by campaigns, Nomads epitomises the inclusiveness, independence, and joy of riding with one's tribe. It made Republic Day a fitting celebration to launch the Nomads website nationally. The page will make finding the riding club closest to the rider easy and facilitate riding out with their tribe more often.

Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends, said, "At the heart of motorcycling lies the urge to seek out your own brand of freedom. Our performance classics are designed for that quest. But there is a deeper longing that defines motorcycling across generations, especially in these alienating times of digital overload - the urge to belong. While some days are about riding for yourself, Republic Day is about riding together. The annual rides of Jawa, Yezdi and BSA on this day unites different riders to ride out as a close-knit tribe. This year, we are celebrating them by doing more than sharing their stories. We are going live with our community page, Nomads, which lets each of our riders, old and new, find a riding community near them. The name for our riding collective recognises the urge to test boundaries and yet, belong together for a shared purpose, which could simply be the love of motorcycling."

In addition to the Nomads page launch, rider stories from across the country were shared in real-time on the Jawa Yezdi and BSA Motorcycle social media handles throughout the day, saluting the spirit of riding with fellow Nomads. The Republic Day rides are an annual tradition for Nomads, the Jawa, Yezdi and BSA riding communities. This year marks a larger, more unified Nomads presence, deeper collaboration with independent communities, and the launch of the Nomads platform, built to sustain that momentum well beyond community rides throughout the year. About Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. & BSA Motorcycles Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & international markets. The company currently boasts an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the performance-classic motorcycle market.

