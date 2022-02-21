CodeQuotient placed over 150 SuperCoders in 2021

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): CodeQuotient added another feather in its hat by getting 150+ SuperCoders placed with packages going as high as 19 LPA in 2021.

CodeQuotient is a learning and career platform for aspiring programmers that empowers the leading universities to prepare students for high-growth careers in the digital economy.

SuperCoders is CodeQuotient's free flagship program that trains students in Full-stack development and helps them in getting placed with product based companies. Graduates of the previous cohorts placed with companies like Capillary Technologies, Farmart, Ensemble Health Partners, Value Research and many more. Over and above the SuperCoders Program, CodeQuotient has trained nearly 1200 students via their strategic partnerships with various colleges and universities.

CodeQuotient programs are empowered by their tech platform which enables project-based learning, real-time mentoring from industry experts, community-based learning and deep analytics of the students performance to match the right candidates with the right companies.

Projects are an integral part of the CodeQuotient programs and students spend most of their time on building projects and explore problems and challenges that have real-world applications. Students work directly with their mentors for close to 6 months and this places them in an excellent position to make informed recommendations about the students. Their live profiles showcase verified projects (app demos and code), which can be executable directly on our platform.

Companies work with them to tap into the pool of our SuperCoders and to strategise their long term hiring needs. As their talent acquisition partners, they ensure that there is no shortage of talent.

Commenting on the year in review, Arun Goyat, Founder & CEO, CodeQuotient said, "Our SuperCoders Program imparts effective training and offers a robust system to ensure all aspects of learning are covered. 2021 was a successful year as we chose the best students, following a rigorous selection process with only 10% of the applicants being admitted to our programs. The year 2022 started on a good note for us with January itself producing a milestone achievement in CodeQuotient's history with hosting our biggest batch of SuperCoders to date who will graduate in April 2022. To leverage the momentum further, we plan to institute many more partnerships and programs with colleges and our hiring partners in the coming year to produce the best talentpool."

CodeQuotient is constantly growing with 500+ top placements, 50+ Universities/colleges partners and 40+ hiring partners.

CodeQuotient is a learning and career platform for aspiring programmers that empowers learners, colleges, and companies with their pathbreaking programs and boosts conventional colleges to become powerhouses of talent!

They are not only working with the students who are already in the Computer science stream but also helping widen this pool by attracting students from other streams by offering company sponsored programs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)