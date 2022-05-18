Committed to offer world-class EV technology, says Sudarshan Venu, MD, at launch of new TVS iQube electric scooter

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor today announced the launch of the new TVS iQube Electric scooter in three avatars that come loaded with best-in-class on-road range of 140 km on a single charge. They will offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7" TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along with charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options, 32 litre storage space, and much more.

Backed by the steadfast and trusted TVS Motor's engineering capabilities, TVS iQube results from robust testing, ably complemented by well-established network support, a relationship manager, and a holistic digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience. TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings."

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "The exciting all new TVS iQube series provides more choice to a large group of customers. The new TVS iQube series packs higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and UI options. Additionally, it is loaded with the new age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience. We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive R & D and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor's quality promise. We also firmly believe that with our far-reaching network and ecosystem we will deliver superior customer satisfaction and assurance."

TVS iQube series offers a choice of 3 variants, in 11 colours and 3 charging options.

TVS iQube ST

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers best-in-class 140 km of on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube ST hosts never before intelligent ride connectivity with 7" TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers infinite theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset.

TVS iQube ST is available in four new ultra-premium colour options and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging and a generous two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube S offers a 7" TFT, with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalisation, proactive notifications including vehicle health.

The TVS iQube S is available in four new colour variants.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5" TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist.

The TVS iQube base variant is also available in three colours.

TVS SMARTXONNECTTM platform has been enhanced with improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft and geofencing features. TVS iQube Alexa skillset allows our customers can use voice commands to access important information.

The variants, TVS iQube and TVS iQube S, will be available at attractive price points of Rs. 98,564 and Rs. 1,08,690 respectively (on-road Delhi including FAME and state subsidy).

Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S bookings are now open on our website. Delivery of these models starts immediately. Both the scooters are available in our existing 33 cities, we will soon be in 52 additional cities.

TVS iQube ST is available for pre-booking on our websites. More announcements, including commencement of booking and delivery of TVS iQube ST will follow soon.

