Countdown begins: Application for Operations Management Programmes at SIOM Nashik to close soon

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): With the recent announcement of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 results, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) Nashik, one of the nation's leading educational institutes dedicated to empowering and leading operations excellence announces the last few days for aspirants to apply for their two flagship MBA programmes. In view of the current scenario, aspirants can register till February 5, 2022 by visiting the official website - (https://bit.ly/3HokOuw)

SIOM Nashik has a glorious history of functioning up to the legacy of the Symbiosis group of institutions. The institute has been occupied in making significant contributions to enhance the industry standards and widen its horizons ever since its inception. Graced with over 60 journal publications, more than 100 recruiting partners and several highly accomplished full-time and visiting faculty members, the institute has been scripting successful career development of ambitious and competent managers, eyeing the progress of the sector through the two in-demand specializations - MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management).

The domain of operations management has turned into a promising sector, as industries across segment look to uplift their operations and outlook in the post Covid world. The rising demand for professionals and experts from the field of operations management is opening doors to a huge number of opportunities with steady career options.

SIOM Nashik is powered by a strong, industry-oriented academic curriculum designed by the expert faculty of the institute to be at par with the changing industry trends and prevailing environment. The curriculum is a blend of both technical and management education and consists of several crucial subjects like Quality Management, Supply chain management, Project management, Transportation and logistics, Modelling dynamic systems, and a lot more.

In addition to this, the skills like SAP, ERP, Six Sigma, APICS, CII Logistics, and SCS provide the students with a much-needed boost to their careers and enable them to stand out in the highly competitive job market. Promoting a practical, skill-based education system allows students to apply their through different live projects and other engaging activities.

Moreover, the students are groomed as the best fit in operations for a host of sectors including manufacturing, IT, FMCG, e-commerce, consulting, etc. The students are also provided with expert guidance in finding and choosing the field of operations that best fit their skills and interests.

The newly introduced program of MBA in Agri-Operations Management is set to transform agricultural sector and holds the promise of building a career in the agrarian economy. The MBA in Agri-Operations Management offers the student with the knowledge, operations expertise and skill-sets required by agriculture and allied sectors.

In order to enhance their learnings and procurements to match the industry standards, students are trained in SCM, Logistics Production, Consulting, Ecommerce, IT, etc. With a focus on creating domain knowledge, students study Agro commodity markets, Processing and Value Chain Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management and Advances in Agriculture, Agro procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management for Agro Products, etc. as part of the academic curriculum.

SIOM Nashik has an impressive placement record with prominent companies such as ITC Limited, Nestle, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Novartis, Cummins, McKinsey & Company, General Mills, Texas Instruments and others featuring as recruiters.

For admission at SIOM Nashik, SNAP 2021 score is considered as the primary criteria to shortlist the aspirants and test their eligibility to enter the further rounds.The shortlisted candidates are required to take part in the Group Exercises (GE) round, followed by the Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test rounds (PI and WAT). The final selection of the candidates will be completely based on their performances in all four rounds, with the SNAP test score carrying the biggest weightage.

SIOM Nashik, established in 2005, is the first educational institute in the nation which is exclusively dedicated to offering operations management education. Being affiliated to the Symbiosis International University, the institute shares an award-winning academic curriculum, impressive placement records and strong industrial exposure offered within the institute.

For further information visit- (https://bit.ly/3HokOuw) and to apply for MBA (Operations Management) visit - (https://bit.ly/3vIVWsy)

