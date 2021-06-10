CPOPC holds a writing competition on Smallholders topic

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): A short story competition with the theme "Smallholders and Oil Palm Plantation" is now open for entries.

This competition organized by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) engages the communities and families living near or within the palm oil plantation in Indonesia, Malaysia and other oil palm producing countries globally.

As more than 40 per cent of the global palm oil production is done by smallholders, the stories should focus on the smallholders' significant role in the palm oil industry, acknowledging thereby that their lives also face challenges.

In India too there are close to 50,000 to 60,000 smallholder farmers primarily dependent on palm oil for their livelihoods. It should be noted that in the region, Sri Lanka also has a sizeable palm oil plantation with its unique stories of smallholders.

It is due time that we start recognizing smallholders substantial contributions to the palm oil industry in meeting one of the most important elements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), that is sustainable consumption and production. Through this competition, CPOPC hopes to convey the importance of establishing a global alliance of oil palm smallholders of palm oil producing countries where information sharing, and collaboration will continue to take place.

As India is not only the leading consumer of palm oil in the world but also gradually working towards ramping up its production to attain self-sufficiency, this competition would make people appreciate the important role of smallholders in providing affordable vegetable oil for food and energy.

Winning entries may win up to USD 1,000 and a chance to share real-life stories of smallholders' efforts in managing their plantations and in creating a decent life for their families. CPOPC is offering prizes worth USD7,950 for all winning entries.

Participant may submit their stories of 500 to 750 words in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Spanish or French in the following categories:

1. Decent work, education, and sustainable community

2. Poverty alleviation, zero hunger, health and economic growth

3. Climate action, environment and biodiversity

All the winning stories will be published into a book. The deadline for submission is July 31, 2021. Submissions of short stories can be sent to cpopcstorycompetition@cpcopc.org.

For more information on the competition please visit: www.cpopc.org/events.

Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) is an intergovernmental organization for palm oil producing countries. Established in 2015, Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's biggest palm oil producers, are the founding father of the Council as well as the current members. The Council is now inviting other palm oil producing countries from Africa, Central America and Asia-Pacific. The Council seeks to unite world's palm oil producers. The Council, furthermore, represents the priorities, interests, and aspirations of the palm oil nations as developing world.

For more information, please visit: www.cpopc.org.

