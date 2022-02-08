CRC Group launches 'Spirit of Noida' Initiative

You would like to read
- Phoenix Marketcity Pune organizes the biggest community toy donation drive in the country
- Thalassemia Awareness Campaign by Kanav Dewan
- Billroth Hospital spreads awareness on organ donation to save lives
- Dooradrushti Foundation collects one rupee as donation to aid people amidst crisis
- Bajrang Foundation organizing Bajrang Mega Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia children on 19th December
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): CRC Group, one of the real estate developers in Noida, has announced a Corporate Social Responsibility programme 'Spirit of Noida' today at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida.
The programme under which various activities will be carried out to uplift society's downtrodden and underprivileged.
The Group informed that it will focus on activities in the fields of education and healthcare apart from various other events. "At CRC, we have been involved in infrastructural development; however, we have always believed that it is not about developing buildings only but communities. Through the 'Spirit of Noida' initiative, we are coming up with activities that would help in society's growth and bring about a sense of responsibility for each other," says Kunal Bhalla, Co-founder & CEO, CRC Group.
Noida has been expanding rapidly, thanks to the real estate development here, and this calls for urgent development of a society that cares; the 'Spirit of Noida' will ensure that we have broad, open-minded, effective and empathetic citizens. "We aim to reach our goal of integrating the society through blood donation camp, social events for underprivileged children, health awareness drive for all age group, city cleanliness drive, sustainable tree plantation drive, support to senior home, helping the downtrodden in education, extending support in hospitals, etc. We want to bridge some of the social and economic gaps in society," adds, Bhalla, Co-founder & CEO, CRC Group.
Spirit of Noida campaign will take its shape through diverse social projects encompassing multiple sectors like Health & Wellness, Education, Sanitization, Women Empowerment, and Environment. Activities like blood donation camps, free vaccination camps, cleanliness drive across Noida & Delhi, Plantation drive, Books & stationery distribution, Carnival for under-privileged kids, bicycle distribution to school-going teenage girls, waste recycle initiative, adopt Hospital/ICU room for charitable causes, adopt a senior citizen wellness home and initiate health awareness activities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor