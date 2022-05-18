CT University, first in Punjab to provide world-class mentoring to its students with Intercell

You would like to read
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- Coaching and Mentoring will be at the core of the higher Edtech revolution taking over the world, says Mayank Kumar Co-Founder and MD, upGrad
- Sonata Software partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail'
- Sakal India Foundation (SIF) encourages education for all: A step forward for a brighter future
New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CT University has always been a pioneer in creating better career opportunities for its students, it has now partnered with Intercell, the World's 1st AI & SaaS based platform for virtual mentoring.
Students at CT University will now have access to industry experts i.e, mentors from 250+ career specializations, who have had vast experience working with over 5000+ brands.
From Finance to Design to Engineering and much more, students can speak to mentors across diverse functions and take career guidance.
Students will be able to book one-to-one live sessions with their choice of mentors, these mentoring sessions will prepare them for careers in the corporate sector.
CTU is a multidisciplinary, student-centric, research-focused university in Punjab, India; offering a full range of academic programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.
-CT University will integrate online professional mentoring with their student curriculum
-The association starts from May 11, 2022 and will be available for all students enrolled in the university
Dr Harsh Sadawarti, Vice-Chancellor, CT University said, "CT University has always been a trailblazer in providing holistic development for students along with academic education. In today's technologically driven world, our students need to understand the application of knowledge in the corporate world and what it takes to succeed in a competitive work environment. Partnering with Intercell will give them live access to industry professionals who can guide them in their future career growth."
Sonu Sood, Co-founder, of Intercell, said, "We are honoured to partner with a CT University. It has a track record of providing excellence in education and equipping its students with all the skills needed for a great career. Students can forge ahead in their careers when they not only receive a holistic education from universities like CT University but also get opportunities to learn from industry experts who are available on our platform."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor