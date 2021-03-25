CUVIS Joint - A robotic advancement for knee replacement surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Development on the procedural and technological front has always driven joint replacement (also known as arthroplasty) segment towards further betterment. This surgery is majorly performed for patients suffering from arthritis (Rheumatoid Arthritis or Osteoarthritis), who have limited movement of joints because of associated pain.

With the disease prevalence of arthritis in India increasing at a higher pace than ever before, a breakthrough technological innovation for addressing the requirements of surgeons and patients was never too far.

It won't be hyperbole if we end up calling the 21st century an era of artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation. An introduction of robotic systems for the successful execution of joint replacement procedures is one such revolutionary example of AI addressing healthcare requirements. Knee Replacement being prominent amongst all other joint replacement surgeries, had the privilege of getting more attention from researchers and technologists.

If we are to differentiate currently available knee replacement robotic systems, they are briefly classified as passive, semi-active and active systems. The major factor which has led to this differentiation is the extent of work done by the robotic system with the least human interference. An autonomous nature of passive robotic joint replacement systems is the least with maximum human interference, which then gradually increases to active systems. Active robotic joint replacement systems which are said to be the most advanced amongst their peers are completely autonomous in nature with the least human interference required.

(https://www.merillife.com/robot) CUVIS Joint, the world's first active robotic knee replacement system is all set to revolutionize the way joint replacement surgeries are being done. India's leading orthopaedic implant manufacturer (https://www.merillife.com) Meril Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. did a tie-up with South Korea based Curexo Inc. to bring this revolutionary technology to India and enhance the quality of healthcare. CUVIS Joint robotic system is designed on the basis of 4 core values: Accuracy, Flexibility, Safety and Ease of Use. When compared to the other available robotic systems in the market, it has performed exceedingly well across all these values for its surgeons as well as patients.

CUVIS Joint primarily has 3 major components: Main Console, Robotic Arm and Planning Device. With the help of patient-specific CT imaging, the surgeon and team will do the preplanning of surgery a day prior with the planning device. Main Console with Optical Tracking System (OTS) helps with the real-time monitoring and guides the surgeon with an execution.

A robotic arm with a milling tool mounted on its tip does the most important work of bone cutting. One can surely expect submillimetric dimensional accuracy during the cutting operation of this system. In terms of flexibility, it gives an option of choosing a resection strategy to the surgeon and can also change the surgical plan intra-operatively if required. With restricted bone cutting and an advanced feature like Bone Movement Monitoring (BMM), CUVIS Joint offers maximum safety to its stakeholders.

Benefits for Patients:

* Personalization: patient-specific pre-planning and virtual surgery simulation

* Best implant positioning with maximum cutting accuracy helps with the improved longevity and durability of implantation

* Least human intervention leading to reduced possibility of human errors and a possibility of intra-operative infection

* Faster recovery and discharge from hospitals

India's first CUVIS Joint robotic system is installed in Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru under the guidance of leading joint replacement surgeon Dr Chandrashekar P. (Director - Orthopedics, Sakra World Hospital). Since its launch on 13th December 2020, the joint replacement surgery team successfully led by Dr Chandrashekar has already completed 120+ knee replacement surgeries with CUVIS Joint. One of the finest surgeons with an advanced robotic system at his disposal has redefined arthroplasty benchmarks for the Silicon Valley of India - Bengaluru."My association with CUVIS Joint started in its developmental phase. And I must say, it has performed extraordinarily inside OT. In 2 months time, we have already performed around 100 surgeries and all of our patients are doing exceedingly well. This advanced robotic joint replacement system has surely started a revolution in the field of arthroplasty." - Dr Chandrashekar P.

(https://www.merillife.com) Meril Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has plans to make this unique offering available in all the major cities of India and thus address the quality healthcare requirements of people from different geographies. Staying true to its belief, adding 'More To Life' of patients as well as healthcare professionals (HCPs), Meril as a group headquartered in Vapi, Gujarat caters to the requirement of 18,000+ patients across the globe on daily basis through its 5 different verticals dedicated to Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Endo-surgery, Diagnostics and ENT segments of healthcare.

