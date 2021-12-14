Cycle Pure creates 'The Bhagavad Gita in 3 Minutes' for Millennials and Gen Z

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India' largest selling prayer brand, has launched 'The Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes' to make the timeless wisdom accessible to the young millennials and help them deal with everyday life issues.

The Bhagavad Gita's timeless relevance is more relevant than ever to the millennials and Gen Z, who are growing up in an overstimulated digital age. The Gita's profound yet practical teachings can assist them in dealing with their primary issues of stress, confusion, lack of attention, and motivation.

However, the problem of short and dwindling attention spans persists. A millennial's current attention span is between 8 and 12 seconds.

Speaking about the digital book, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "In keeping with our mission of preserving Indian heritage and culture, we wanted to introduce current and future generations to the timeless teachings of the Gita. The Gita Jayanti is the perfect occasion to introduce and gift a copy of this practical wisdom to our millennials. Every chapter of the Gita can be read in about 8-10 seconds. The key lessons from all of the 18 chapters can be learned in just 3 minutes. The summary of each chapter has been validated by scholars."

"Staying true to our purpose. We want future generations to be proud of our timeless culture and heritage. We want them to be able to connect with our rich heritage and delve into the wisdom," adds Ranga.

The book showcases used 10 different classical Indian art forms, such as Tanjore, Kalamkari, Pichwai, Kerala Mural, Madhubani, Mithila, Rajasthani Miniature, Kaighat, and Padh to illustrate the story. These art forms have traditionally been used to depict Lord Krishna in various renditions across regions. This diverse rendition makes the Gita visually captivating and spiritually enriching.

Download and share the timeless wisdom freely. The book can be downloaded for free in 8 Indian languages and 6 foreign languages from (https://www.cycle.in/download-shrimad-bhagavad-gita?utm_source=PR & utm_medium=News & utm_campaign=PR-Coverage).

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit: (https://www.nrgroup.com).

