Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises JM Financial on block trade in Sona BLW Precision Forgings by Blackstone Group

You would like to read
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Abrdn Group in relation to block trade by Abrdn Plc in HDFC AMC
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises J.P. Morgan on Rs 1602 cr block trade by Sojitz Corporation in Samvardhana Motherson International
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on bulk share sale in Syngene International by Biocon
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises TI Clean Mobility on Rs 1025 crores fundraising from Multiples and SBI and Tube Investments
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: Perspectives on Union Budget 2023-24
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited (JM Financial), the sole broker, on the block sale of shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Forgings), resulting in exit of Blackstone Group from Sona Forgings, for a reported aggregate value of Rs 4,917 crore (approx.).
The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Abhinav Kumar, Partner & Regional Head Markets Practice (West); with support from Anuj Pethia, Consultant; and Vartika Bhatnagar, Associate.
As a part of the transaction, JM Financial acted as the sole broker in the block trade involving sale of 11,99,25,641 equity shares of Sona Forgings by Singapore VII Topco III Pte. Limited (a Blackstone entity). The transaction involved sale of entire stake held by Blackstone Group (20.5 per cent) in Sona Forgings.
The Transaction was signed on 12th March 2023; and closed on 14th March 2023.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .