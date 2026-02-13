VMPL Dubai [UAE], February 13: Dealing , a new global investing platform, has officially with a clear mission to reshape how investors access, understand, and participate in global financial markets. Built as an investment-first platform, Dealing is designed for long-term investors who prioritise diversification, discipline, sustainable wealth creation, and exposure. Starting today, Dealing will offer opportunities to invest in more than 30,000 financial assets across 10+ global markets from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Canada and Australia operating under 30+ licenses and registrations. Through a single unified account, investors can participate across stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and other global instruments, enabling meaningful diversification across markets.

The platform's core focus is to provide a fully transparent, secure, simple, and compliant investing experience across mobile and web. It is built on an education-led approach that empowers investors to make informed decisions with the right mindset, free from pressure, urgency, or impulsive actions. At a time when global equity participation remains structurally limited, Dealing unlocks borderless access, enabling investors to participate across markets worldwide and access wealth-creation opportunities that extend beyond the ordinary, beyond borders, and beyond the obvious. The global investing platform is first consumer-facing platform under the broader umbrella offered by Dealing Investment Banking Services headquartered in Mauritius. Dealing Investment Banking Services offers corporate finance advisory, product structuring and distribution, wealth management and investment advisory, market making / liquidity facilitation and brokerage and execution services through the global investing platform.

Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Finvasia Group and Dealing said at the launch, "Dealing was born from a simple insight: global investing isn't a lack of opportunity, it's the complexity and fragmentation that hold most investors back. Even today, around 90% of global stocks remain out of reach for individual investors. Dealing was created to remove these barriers, uniting global markets, opportunities, and assets into a single, transparent experience so investors can participate confidently and focus on long-term wealth creation. The global investing platform is a part of Dealing Investment Banking Services and it is going to revolutionize how investment banking is done. This is our first step of bringing investment bank to the masses."

Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing Investment Banking Services operates within a robust global regulatory and compliance framework, including an FSC Mauritius Investment Banking License, CySEC regulation, and authorisation under the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), alongside other international registrations. The platform's fully-owned technology stack and direct regulatory licensing provide rare end-to-end control over infrastructure, compliance, execution, and data security, reducing reliance on intermediaries while enhancing transparency and investor protection. The group has been serving investors across 120+ countries. The launch of Dealing was marked at IFX Dubai Expo, one of the world's leading global fintech and trading industry forums, reflecting the platform's global ambition and institutional-grade foundations.

Following its launch, Dealing will initially focus on expanding its presence across GCC markets, with plans to progressively scale into Europe, Africa (including South Africa), and other key global regions. As global markets evolve, Dealing will continue to add more assets, more markets, and broader opportunities. As investors increasingly seek international exposure across developed, emerging, and fast-growing markets, Dealing prioritises education over speculation, alignment over activity, and long-term wealth creation over short-term noise. With its launch, Dealing sets out to redefine what global investing should look like in the modern era: accessible, responsible, and built around the investor. Accessing Dealing: Investors can start building their globally diversified portfolios by creating an account at Dealing.com

About Dealing Global Investing Platform: Dealing is a global investing platform designed to make multi-market investing simple, transparent, and accessible through a seamless mobile and web experience. Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing offers access to global stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and alternative instruments through a single account, supported by direct regulatory licensing and a fully owned technology stack. For more information, visit: https://dealing.com/en-NL. Dealing Global Investing Platform is a part of broader umbrella of Dealing Investment Banking Services backed by Finvasia Group. About Dealing Investment Banking Services: Backed by Finvasia, Dealing Investment Banking Services headquartered in Mauritius is structured to support a broad spectrum of investment banking and capital markets activities, delivered through appropriately licensed entities and within jurisdictional frameworks. It is built on strong foundations: a global regulated footprint anchored by its Mauritius investment banking licence, supported by additional authorisations and registrations across key regions including the UAE and Europe, and designed with a compliance-first approach.

Through its subsidiaries and sister concerns, Dealing operates across a broad international footprint with registrations and/or regulation across 30+ jurisdictions, supported by physical presence across key regions (including the UAE and Europe). The Global Investing Platform is our first consumer product--but Dealing's capabilities extend across the entire investment banking spectrum. Dealing Investment Banking Services offers corporate finance advisory, product structuring and distribution, wealth management and investment advisory, market making / liquidity facilitation and Brokerage and execution services through the global investing platform.