Delta Corp and Forca Goa Foundation embark on a journey to revolutionise Indian football grassroots with 'Fields of Dreams'

Under the CSR initiative, three grounds refurbished in Goa will impact the lives of more than 10,000 families in the surrounding areas

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): With the aim to kick-start India's biggest grassroots-level football revolution, Forca Goa Foundation (FGF) the sister concern of FC Goa, the renowned Indian Super League football club, in association with Delta Corp Limited, today launched the 'Fields of Dreams' project.

The launch event staged in Monte de Guirim, Goa saw Mauvin Godinho, Minister For Transport, Industries, Panchayati Raj, Trade And Commerce, Protocol & Hospitality, Government of Goa and Jaydev Mody, Chairman of Delta Corp flag off the project, in the presence of dignitaries such as Akshay Tandon - Executive Director of FGF and President of FC Goa, Shaji Prabhakaran - AIFF General Secretary, Mr Caitano Fernandes - GFA President, Anil Malani, President-Operations, Deltin and FC Goa players.

Under this project, FGF is committed to enhancing the lives of children and communities in the country, starting with Goa with the financial support of Delta Corp. This project also aims to bridge the gap in grassroots football development by facilitating state-of-the-art football grounds accessible to all.

This is a one-of-a-kind initiative that looks to redefine what grassroots football can do for Goa and India by creating 'Fields of Dreams' - spaces where the local community can truly be uplifted and have access to opportunities previously unavailable to them.

The revamped football grounds are equipped with state-of-the-art playing surfaces with a sand base, efficient drainage and sprinkling systems, and other necessary infrastructure.

Supporting the initiative, the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant said, "Football is part of the identity of Goa. It's one of our greatest passions. Over the years, footballers from the State have been a source of inspiration and pride. Fields of Dreams is a project that is very close to my heart.

"This project has the potential to make a profound impact in the lives of all Goans. I would like to laud Delta Corp and the Forca Goa Foundation for their vision and the tireless effort they have put in to bring this to life.

"To see so many children here take to the field fills my heart with great joy and excitement. I hope that this project sets an example for others to come to the fore as we all look to grow together."

Delta Corp, one of India's leading gaming and hospitality companies, is dedicated to uplift the sports culture in India and Goa with the launch of the 'Field of Dreams' project. Through this project, the sports infrastructure will be further strengthened to benefit local communities, providing them with improved sports facilities and opportunities.

Speaking on the partnership, Jaydev Mody, Chairman, Delta Corp, said, "We are very happy to collaborate with FGF to launch the 'Field of Dreams' project in Goa. We are confident that this project will help in developing football talent in the state and further give a real boost to the country. It will allow children to explore their talents and pursue their dreams.

"This project is a testament to Delta Corp Limited's commitment to the development of the people of Goa and is a part of our larger mission to create a better future for India. We look forward to having more such collaborations for the betterment of society.

"Fields of Dreams will not only see the development of football turfs and provision of basic footballing infrastructure, but also other facilities for the community that include but not limited to a community hall, organic food gardens and areas for the elderly to gather. It will be a true amalgamation of how football can bring people together."

Highlighting the importance of this project, Akshay Tandon, Executive Director of Forca Goa Foundation and President of FC Goa, said, "We conducted a study on 196 football fields in Goa 6 years back. The findings revealed that only a small percentage of the pitches were fit for safe and accessible play. Approximately 90 per cent of the fields are neglected and have none or sub-par facilities. This gap propelled the Foundation to launch 'Fields of Dreams' with funding support of Delta Corp"

He further added, "The youth of India deserve a fair chance at honing their skills and pursuing their dreams. With the 'Field of Dreams' project, I believe we will be making tangible impacts to people's lives. We estimate to have impacted 5000 families with our pilot project in Salvador and the grounds in Guirim will further impact more than 20,000 people in the surrounding regions."

