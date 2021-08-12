DEV IT signs strategic distribution agreement with MetroBit Networks Pvt. Ltd. for Talligence

You would like to read
- Vasu Healthcare takes several initiatives to support its employees during COVID
- Vasu Healthcare forays into herbal skincare; launch 'Vasu Naturals' range
- Vasu Healthcare strengthens its preventive care range; launch herbal supplements range - Vasu Safe Herbs
- Vishal Dilip Bhujbal overcomes the struggles of life and sets an example of compassion
- Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, DEV IT announced a Strategic Distribution Partnership with MetroBit Networks Pvt. Ltd. for Talligence - their regularly talked about Business Intelligence (BI) product.
The company has been aggressively investing in expanding its partner network to reach the right audience for the product.
DEV IT is a global end-to-end IT services provider company serving the IT industry since 1997. From being a public listed company on NSE Emerge to winning several awards every quarter, they have been unstoppable.
On the other hand, Metro Bit Networks is a complete IT Product and Service Solution Provider - enabling clients to grow their business and increase profitability since 2008.
Given the fact that Metro Bit Networks Pvt Ltd has significant reach in Gujarat's MSMEs market with several of them leveraging Tally daily - this partnership can be assumed as beneficial for both the parties. They aim to grow business and reach more SMEs across Gujarat by establishing meaningful full connections with several channel partners soon.
Talligence (https://www.talligence.in/) is a unique AI and ML powered business intelligence solution that converts the Tally data into meaningful business insights. Designed and conceptualized for MSMEs based on their business needs, Talligence brings the power of enterprise-grade, true self-serve BI, and in-depth analytics solutions.
Upon commencement of the partnership, MetroBit Networks Pvt. Ltd.'s Director - Alpesh Patel said, "MetroBit Networks Pvt. Ltd. has added another product in their bouquet of offerings, and we have planned a mammoth distribution strategy for Talligence. We are sure that this engagement will be mutually beneficial - not to forget customers who can gain lot of insights of their business by using Talligence."
DEV IT Director and CTO Vishal Vasu asserted, "The philosophy behind Talligence is to eliminate the complexity with data analytics and bring simplicity in delivering the power of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to the MSME market, which is not tech-savvy. We look forward to a fruitful association with MetroBit Network Pvt. Ltd."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor