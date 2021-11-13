Digidarts, India's pioneer performance-driven 360° digital agency is celebrating 7 glorious years of accelerating performance

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) November 13 (ANI/ATK): Recognized as one of the leading and award-winning marketing agencies, headquartered in Gurugram, Digidarts is celebrating its 7th anniversary: 7 incredible years of Growth and Performance.
Growing tremendously since its inception, Digidarts has revolutionized the digital marketing terrain with its unparalleled digital solutions to fill the gap between brands' aims and outcomes.
Delivering excellence across diverse industry verticals (FMCG, B2B, D2C, Social Commerce, B2C, Healthtech, Edtech, Fintech, Fashion Apparel, Lifestyle) since 2014, Digidarts has led Path-breaking Performance, Best-in-class Innovation, and Super Sustainable Growth for 100+ brands, and believes in doing so for its ever-growing clientele.
The organization defines itself as not just an agency, but a growth partner that enables possibilities with its proficient full-funnel and goal-oriented marketing and scale brands via unlimited user acquisition and effective cost-optimizations.
Sharing his vision for Digidarts, Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder and CEO, says: "A story began in 2014 and today, Digidarts has successfully completed 7 glorious chapters in its ongoing saga. It feels almost surreal to have been an active contributor to the growth of so many incredible brands; it is certainly a proud moment for the agency to have come this far. This is just the beginning; we have a long way to go, and I feel grateful to all who have believed in our capabilities and contributed to our journey."
Speaking about the Market Penetrating Processes, Nitisha Aggarwal, COO, added: "Digidarts takes pride in its team of experts whose relentless commitment, dedication and creativity have fueled the ignition of success. We define processes as our "heart" and people as "brain" because one without the other is incomplete."
Digidarts being a Google premium and Facebook marketing partner has marked its presence in the past 7 years by revolutionizing the way brands perceive marketing. Plus, over the years, the organization has bagged many notable awards for delivering exceptionally path-breaking outcomes to numerous leading brands.
The organization has actualized dreams of numerous leading brands hailing from diverse verticals with its platform-independent approach, performance-enabling 2.0 dashboards, advanced machine learning, data-driven manoeuvres, best-in-industry processes, market-penetrating strategies, data-driven campaigns and a timely refined skill to leverage fragmented cohorts across funnels.
"Time", "Growth", "Empathy", and "Innovation", Digidarts' core values acted as its four pillars that enriched brands and the digital ecosystem in the country.
