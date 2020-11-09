Divine Bhakti Box- A Perfect Diwali Gift from Gagan Dhawan (Curator of Pen Aur Paper)

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): This festive season, customers can lay their hands on some of the most sought-after Diwali gifts. Gagan Dhawan's Pen Aur Paper is here to spread positivity and joy in everyone's lives with their Divine Bhakti Box, comprising of the 15 most popular chalisas and Geeta Saar.

The box set is here to fill each home with a sense of spirituality and devotion.

Available at a special price of Rs 2,999 after a massive 40 per cent discount, there is no looking further when choosing the perfect Diwali gift for your friends and family. The carefully-crafted collection of religious books is placed in a beautiful box with gold foiling that is sure to become a treasured heirloom which will be passed down from generation to generation, spreading prosperity in every household.

The product is also now available on one of India's most trusted e-commerce sites, Flipkart as well. Buyers can head over to the Flipkart website or app to enjoy a wide variety of exclusive offers and cashbacks. One can also opt for a no-cost EMI offer, starting from just Rs 334 per month and give their homes an affordable auspicious touch.

That's not all. If buyers are looking for a customizable Bhakti box, Pen Aur Paper has that covered as well; No matter what one's needs are, the company specializes in making personalized boxes for any occasion. Be it a wedding or a pooja, kindly contact Pen Aur Paper for all sorts of customizable gifts and giveaways. One can easily become a flagbearer of hope in these stressful times by sending all their loved ones a Divine bhakti box to light up their lives.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)