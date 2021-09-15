DIZO, by realme TechLife, launches DIZO Watch 2 with the biggest display in its segment along with DIZO Watch Pro

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife Ecosystem, today announced the launch of its two new smartwatches - (https://www.flipkart.com/dizo-smartwatch-2-store?ocmpid=pr) DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro. Building up to its commitment of providing Smart TechLife along with premium and trendy solutions at competitive prices, the newly launched smartwatches bring functionalities and features that complement the health and fitness regime of the users and cater to their everyday styling needs as well.

The DIZO Watch 2 comes with the biggest screen in the INR 3K price segment along with a metal frame, which is rare at this price point. The DIZO Watch Pro comes with the built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning along with other exciting technology.

Both the smartwatches come with several health and fitness features, high brightness display, which is visible even outdoors during a sunny day and come with 100+ watch faces and personalization options to game up your fashion aesthetics.

Commenting on the launch, (https://twitter.com/panda_abhilash) Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India, said, "India is one of the fastest growing smartwatch markets and, DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro come as a treat for the consumers. Through this range, we are offering the biggest touchscreen that they could never have at INR 3K price segment and another option with built-in dual GPS and GLONASS, which is again rare at its price point, along with a plethora of other smart, trendy and exciting benefits. We are positive that these smartwatches would cater to our health and lifestyle conscious consumers who are looking for a variety of features at competitive prices."

DIZO Watch 2

The DIZO Watch 2, comes with 1.69-in (4.3cm) full touchscreen - the biggest display at INR 3K price segment and 600nits high brightness offering consumers to do more with the max display. The premium and sturdy metal frame with 2.5D glass brings both durability and style together on the table. With the square shaped dial having oval edges and 20mm detachable straps, the 52.5g DIZO Watch 2 comes in four trendy colour variants - Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White to choose from, and along with 100+ dynamic watch faces and personalization feature, it is sure to complement your fashion statements.

Further, DIZO is also inviting its consumers to design watch faces giving them an opportunity to show their creativity to the world. The top 5 designs will be released as official watch faces and can be downloaded on DIZO Watch 2. Aside, the latest DIZO Watch 2 has also been enjoying the love and support from distinguished personalities such as (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmxgR9Kc35/) Archis Patil, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTo175vqbHA/) Tanish Shah, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTt-JsXKW8B/) Sarah Ghag, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTwjUykKUkq/) Shehzaan Khan, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzHfWmM2YN/) Eric Jason D'souza and (https://www.instagram.com/p/CTragAmqqQn/) Mooz as they resonate well with the brand identity. From a tattoo artist to a chef or a sports choreographer, DIZO is meant for every individual who aspire to "be different" and unique in their own way.

For the fitness enthusiasts, DIZO Watch 2 comes with 15 sports modes that covers cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga. All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the DIZO App, which can be downloaded from play store and App store.

Looking at the health aspects of the users, the smartwatch features an automated 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) measurement, and even tracks menstruation cycles for women. Breathing exercises and meditation options are also available in the smartwatch. Further, it is equipped to send sedentary and water intake reminders, call and message notifications and reminders along with weather forecast, alarms, find phone and control camera and music remotely and much more.

The 5ATM (50-meter) water resistance allows users to wear the watch without worrying even while swimming or performing any other water related activities. In terms of battery life, DIZO's Watch 2 houses a 260mAh battery and using the low-power consumption chip, it promises to run for up to 10 days[1] in a single charge. For connectivity, the smartwatch uses Bluetooth v5.0 technology and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The magnetic suction charging base makes it easy to charge the watch - one just needs to lay it down gently and it starts charging.

In terms of quality assurance, DIZO and realme have tested the DIZO Watch 2 in their labs, which include 50,000X button tests, 168hrs 550C/ 95% RH aging test, 5,000X charging test and 5,000X buckle test.

DIZO Watch Pro

The DIZO Watch Pro comes with a 1.75-inch (4.4cm) HD touchscreen display with 600nits high brightness and offers more than 100 watch faces including live and personalised options to meet your daily style needs. With a rectangular dial, it comes in two colour variants - Black and Space Blue. What takes its utility to another level is the built-in dual satellite, GPS and GLONASS that offers high precision and intelligent tracking, especially during outdoor activities.

Among the other key features, the smartwatch comprises of 90 sports modes for both outdoor and indoor activities such as running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free style workout designed especially for consumers who are sports fanatics and are seeking to adopt a fitter lifestyle. It is also preloaded with health tracking features, which include 24x7 heart rate, sleep and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring and other activities such as steps, calories, distance, sedentary and water intake reminders, etc.

Additionally, Music Control, Camera Control, unlock the smartphone and search for the smartphone, are some additional smart features available in the DIZO Watch Pro along with the standard features such as stopwatch, weather forecast, call notification, low battery reminder, do-not disturb mode, etc.

The IP68 rating makes the wearable sweat and water resistant up to a maximum depth of 1.5m, perfect for measuring your calories burnt while doing the dishes and other daily chores. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 5.0 technology and is also backed by a highly efficient 390mAh battery to offer up to 14 days[2] of battery backup on a single charge. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and is supported via realme link app that means it can control various realme TechLife IoT enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers, light bulbs, sockets, etc.

In terms of quality assurance, DIZO and realme have tested the DIZO Watch Pro in their labs, which include 168hrs 550C/95%RH aging test, 200,000X button test, 5,000X watch straps replacement test and 5,000X charging test.

Price, Availability and Offers

The (https://www.flipkart.com/dizo-smartwatch-2-store?ocmpid=pr) DIZO Watch 2, with its biggest ever display in INR 3K segment, premium metal frame, exciting features and trendy colour options is priced at INR 2,999. But, it will be sold at a special launch price of INR 1,999 only, for a limited period. The DIZO Watch Pro, power-packed with built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning and a lot of health and fitness functionalities, is priced at INR 4,999 and will be available for purchase at a special launch price of INR 4,499 only. Both the products will be available on Flipkart from September 22, 2021 12 PM onwards and soon in select retail stores.

