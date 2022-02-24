Doctor-duo led health-tech firm Quantum CorpHealth Pvt. Ltd. opens 3 new offices across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Quantum CorpHealth Pvt. Ltd. (Quantum), a pioneer and India's leading provider of healthcare and wellness solutions to corporates and individuals, today announced that the company has further expanded its footprint by opening 3 new offices, in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, to cater to the exponentially rising demand for health and wellness services for corporate employees and their dependents in the country.

Headquartered in Mumbai and led by the doctor pair, Dr. Narendra Vankar and Dr. Bhavya Vankar, Quantum has a decade long presence in the country and has already served over 500 corporates and more than 5,00,000 satisfied individuals, providing complete employee healthcare and wellness solutions under one roof.

With its vast network and infrastructure across 700 cities in India, the company currently operates through strategic tie-ups and partnerships with over 3,000 diagnostics/medical centres, 500 plus hospitals and 10,000 plus medical professionals (doctors and paramedics) across the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, particularly after the second wave, there has been an increased focus on employee health, with many corporates ramping up efforts towards providing comprehensive health and wellness solutions for employees and their dependents. This includes providing regular health checkups, remote health monitoring, telemedicine, teleconsultations and mental wellness solutions. This, coupled with an increasing number of lifestyle-related diseases, has led to corporates providing more impetus to wellness programs. According to (https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931870/Corporate-Wellness-Market-in-India.html#:~:text=The%20corporate%20wellness%20market%20in,INR%2014.59%20Bn%20in%202019) industry research, the corporate wellness market in India is expected to be valued at Rs. 21.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of ~6% during 2020 - 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Narendra Vankar, Co-founder of Quantum, said, "With the COVID-19 pandemic and the China-U.S. trade war having created the need for MNCs to diversify their supply chains outside of China, popularly known as 'China plus one' strategy, India is fast becoming an attractive destination for companies looking for an additional centre of production or distribution outside of China. Ease of doing business, access to labour, and government incentives have further made India the next best candidate for multinational companies looking to establish their presence here. Sectors like agrochemicals, building products, packaging, metals, and new-age electronics are already witnessing significant investment interest from MNCs. This further presents an opportunity for trusted healthcare service providers like Quantum to scale up our offerings and provide holistic, 360-degree health and wellness solutions to these corporates."

"Bengaluru already counts itself among the top 5 cities for technology multinational companies in Asia-Pacific, Pune is a recognized hub for automotive & manufacturing industries; and Hyderabad also has a rich presence of corporates in the IT/ITeS, consulting as well as manufacturing sectors. These cities presented tremendous opportunities for us to reach out and offer our services to cater to rising demand from these corporates, which can also benefit from our decade-long experience. Going forward, we plan to open more offices in such strategic zones across major metros in the country," added Dr Narendra Vankar.

"Since the pandemic, we have observed more corporates becoming aware of how employee health and wellness is directly linked to their performance. As more and more corporates adopted a work-from-home culture, we saw huge demand for various employee health checkups and mental wellness packages from our clients across industries including IT, manufacturing, BFSI, logistics, among others. We have actively been partnering with such teams to enable India Inc to embrace complete employee wellness by providing simplified, easy-to-access healthcare solutions under a single roof," said Dr Bhavya Vankar, Co-founder of Quantum CorpHealth.

"Going forward, as offices open up, we expect to see a further jump in the demand for new and innovative healthcare and wellness solutions from corporates. Looking to provide sustained healthcare benefits for employees and their dependents," she added.

Corporate wellness programs have steadily gained momentum in recent times, as more companies prioritise employee healthcare for better productivity and workplace engagement. Furthermore, companies are adopting data analytics and new technologies to enhance the overall employee healthcare and wellness experience.

(https://quantumcorphealth.in) Quantum CorpHealth Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading holistic healthcare and wellness technology and solutions provider, catering to Fortune 500 companies across over 700 cities, including Tier-2 and 3 towns. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is a pioneer in the health-tech domain and has already serviced over 500 leading corporates and more than 5,00,000 individuals throughout its decade-long experience in this space.

Founded in 2012 by the doctor duo, Dr Narendra Vankar and Dr Bhavya Vankar, the company offers (https://quantumcorphealth.in/services/getServiceDetails/2/C) an array of uniquely curated offerings under a single roof, including health and diagnostic check-ups, Tele consultations (GP/Specialists, Digital Smart Health Records, Health Audits for Corporates, Health at the doorstep (Doctors/Paramedics), Occupational Health Centres (In-house), Hospitalisation Support & Hospital OPD, COVID Care and vaccination, Elderly Health care, Women's Wellness, Mental Wellness, Wellness Programs, Pharmacy Access and Health Audit.

The company follows a unique hub and spoke healthcare service model focused on creating long-term value for corporates and individuals. Quantum has best-in-class technology, infrastructure and a highly qualified team of medical professionals who provide superior quality services to customers, both in the B2B and B2C segments. It currently operates through a strong nexus of partnerships with over 3,000 diagnostics/medical centres, 500 plus hospitals and 10,000 plus medical professionals (doctors and paramedics) across the country.

