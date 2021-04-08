Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic dispenses 2 lakh courses of homeopathy prophylaxis protocol for prevention of COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, which has developed a world-class homoeopathy prophylaxis protocol for the prevention of COVID-19, has dispensed its two lakh courses in the last year in India, helping protect people from the dreaded pandemic.

It is counted among the world's most popular homoeopathic prophylaxis protocols today and the only one to have been validated in an evidence-based manner.

Dr Banerjee, Founder, Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, New Delhi, said, "The prophylaxis protocol was developed by us even before the lockdown started. One of the world's largest datasets of 15,000 of our own patients from 18 countries was then analysed and a protective effect of the prophylaxis protocol was found. Senior doctors at our clinic have been involved in the management of severe COVID-19 cases, including multiple organ dysfunction syndromes, and are managing more than 100 COVID patients daily. They have also administered the protocol to COVID patients from all over the world exclusively or as an add on. Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic homoeopathy prophylaxis protocol against COVID-19 has been requested by patients and doctors in several hospitals of the world in advanced stages of the disease. We have developed protocols according to case severity and provided these to various organisations at their request. We, of course, encouraged compliance with all public health advisories at all times no matter where in the world the patient was located."

Findings from ongoing retrospective observational studies conducted by Delhi-based Dr Banerjee's clinic involving data of thousands of patients have shown the benefits of homoeopathy interventions in the management of chronic kidney disease/kidney failure and hypothyroidism, two very common diseases which have no resolution in conventional medicine.

Hypothyroidism imposes a heavy disease burden with 11 per cent prevalence in India, higher than in developed nations. Lifelong hormone replacement therapy is the only option for patients. An average of 40 cases of hypothyroidism is treated daily at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic. Measuring the levels of Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a simple, objective criterion to assess the efficacy of treatment.

The hypothyroidism study at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic analysed the records of 3,500 patients. Their Serum TSH readings were noted at every subsequent visit. Four visits of each patient were analysed with an approximate follow-up period of four to 24 months. The study found that by the fourth visit, 35-52 per cent of patients demonstrated a marked improvement in their serum TSH readings.

The data indicate that specific homoeopathic medicines given to patients were able to improve the functioning of the thyroid gland, thereby bringing down the thyroid-stimulating hormone readings. This has the potential of reducing - or entirely stopping - the dosage of thyroid hormone replacement in patients. This runs contrary to the understanding of the natural history of hypothyroidism, which indicates that the progression of the disease is usually not controlled.

Dr Kushal Banerjee from Dr Kalyan Banerjee Clinic said, "This study shows that at the minimum, a third of all hypothyroid patients stand to benefit from homoeopathy treatment protocols developed at our clinic. No other similar therapeutic intervention is available today. Population studies up to now have indicated that there should be no change in the disease progression of these patients. This reversal of progression should be of immense research interest to the healthcare community and indicates a positive therapeutic effect of the specific homoeopathic treatment provided to the patients."

Dr Kalyan Banerjee added, "As shown by the study, at least 35 per cent of patients of hypothyroidism stand to benefit from the specific homoeopathic treatment provided at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic. This includes, in almost all the patients who demonstrated improvement, a combination of two homoeopathic medicines - Ignatia Amara 200c & Conium Maculatum 3c. This indicates the possible discovery of novel medicinal action of these two medicines for the management of hypothyroidism."

Doctors of Dr Banerjee's Clinic also treat an average of 25 cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) per day. The CKD study conducted by the clinic analysed raw data from the records of 520 new. Their Serum Urea and Creatinine readings were noted in every subsequent visit. Three visits of each patient at the clinic were analysed, with an approximate follow-up period of three to six months.

The study found that by the third visit, 50 per cent of patients demonstrated significant improvement in their serum urea and creatinine readings. No currently available treatment can affect such a reduction in these two most clinically important readings. Since these readings are a part of the decision-making process of whether to start dialysis or not, homoeopathic treatment may help patients avoid the start of dialysis.

Dr Kushal Banerjee said, "At the minimum, 50 per cent of the patients of chronic kidney disease stand to benefit from the specific homoeopathic treatment provided at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic. This offers the possibility of avoiding or delaying the onset of dialysis. No other similar therapeutic intervention is available today. Serum creatinine and urea levels along with eGFR are used to stage patients of CKD. Reduction in these levels may mean reduction of the stage. This has never been demonstrated before. In almost all patients who have demonstrated improvement, a combination of two homoeopathic medicines - Bryonia Alba 30c & Lycopodium 30c - was used. This indicates the possible discovery of novel medicinal action of these two homoeopathic medicines for the management of CKD."

Dr Kalyan Banerjee added, "These are early findings, but we encourage all doctors to consider the provision of homoeopathic treatment for patients of these conditions. The homoeopathic medicines have a proven high safety profile and cause no adverse reactions with any other medicines. They are safe to use. We will be happy to work with specialists in these fields to conduct robust trials and collaborate with research bodies to understand the mechanism of action of these remedies for CKD and hypothyroidism."

Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic has over 550,000 registered patients in Delhi. The doctors at the clinic see more than 1,000 patients on a daily basis.

