Dr Shankar Iyer, first Asian president of American Academy of Implant Dentistry shines with commendable efforts

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): An implant expert serving hundreds of patients across the globe, Dr Shankar Iyer, a clinical assistant professor at Rutgers University aims to provide free dentures and implants to the impecunious population in the state of Karnataka.

With an objective to provide scholarships supporting postgraduate students with their research work in the field of prosthodontics, Dr Iyer founded a charitable organization, 'Smile USA Foundation'. 'Smile USA' works hand-in-hand with Reliance Foundation to provide Indian dentists with the right education through US universities and academies and helps them obtain American certification for these courses which are available only in the United States.

According to the information Dr Shankar Iyer is the first Asian to become the President of the American Academy of implant dentistry. A graduate from GDC, Mumbai, he is a prosthodontist holding specialization in cosmetic and implant dentistry who has gained much in-depth knowledge about implants.

It started in 1990 while he was working with renowned implant professionals when implants were almost unknown in the country. Years of experience in this field has earned him the NJ top doc award for the past 10 years in a row. Dr Iyer also runs his private practice specializing in dental implants and reconstructive dentistry.

Talking about his motivation to work towards the well-being of the community, Dr Iyer said, "I was always inclined towards charity work since the beginning and am in a position to make it happen through my foundation which would diligently help those who require a change in their quality of life as well as help in any kind of educational endeavours."

Dr Iyer credits most of his success in this endeavour to Mukesh Ambani without whom this noble cause wouldn't have been able to see the light of the day. India's most successful entrepreneur was honoured by Dr Iyer in the graduation ceremony of one of its kind courses in the whole world that offers training in orofacial pain, temporomandibular disorders, and dental sleep medicine which was conducted at the Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Dr Iyer visits India multiple times a year to train dentists on the subject of oral implantology. To date, he has trained more than 3000 dentists across the globe and has been a part of more than 100+ International conferences in 30 countries, and treated more than 10,000 implant patients to date. Having won the prestigious Sushruta Award, he has indeed shone the name of an Indian on a global platform.

