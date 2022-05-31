Dream11 partners with Sportskeeda to launch new 'Dream Big' stories

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/GPRC): Dream11, the world's largest fantasy platform has tied up with Sportskeeda to produce eight long format videos highlighting eight unsung heroes that have made major contributions to the field of cricket and have also benefited several people in the process.

This series is an extension of the brand's Dream Big proposition that was launched in 2021, and aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams, work hard and never give up in the face of adversity. So far, six episodes have been released and have garnered over 17.5 million views until now.

The first video released from this campaign highlights Rajesh Pundir, who has been turning the dreams of several slum kids into reality. Rajesh started the Slum Cricket League in Delhi to uplift the quality of life of hundreds of children in the slums of Delhi.

Similarly, the second episode showcases Delhi's Manual Scoreboard operator Pradeep Kumar who has dedicated 35 years of his life to master the art of operating a manual scoreboard for DDCA. He is considered to be amongst the last generation manual scoreboard operators and is a living example of perfection and determination.

The third episode in the 'Dream Big' series features Jatin Sareen who has turned the SS Industries around by making several reforms and has put his heart and soul into crafting qualitative bats for both Indian and International cricketers.

The fourth episode which was launched recently revolves around the story of Sujan Mukherjee, who was once a first-class player, who developed a strong connection with the cricket ground.

Despite being unable to make cricket his career, his love for the pitch brought him back to the cricket ground as a pitch curator at the prestigious Eden Gardens of Kolkata.

The fifth episode highlights the story of Suman Chattopadhyay, one of India's most respected sports photographers who has dedicated the last 40 years of his life to documenting cricketers. The 6th episode showcases the story of Ram Bhandari who is also known as the 'bat doctor' of India. He repairs and modifies cricket bats for world class batsmen across the globe. His expertise in modifying cricket bats has allowed him to become a conceptual driving force behind many of the runs scored in iconic games.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, "As a brand that is synonymous with sports, we take every opportunity to celebrate those who contribute to the game both on and off the field. Apart from the individuals featured in this series, there are so many others who are critical to the smooth running of cricket across the country. It is only right that they are recognized for their work towards shaping sports in India as it is today. We are happy to partner with Sportskeeda to bring these unique stories from the world of cricket to the fore."

Highlighting more on this tie up, Kanav Sud, Business Head, Sportskeeda said, "The Dream Big series by Dream11 is a wonderful campaign that brings out the untold stories of 8 unsung heroes who have made a major difference in cricket. However, there are countless others who have added to the glory of the game and we look forward to bringing out more and more impactful stories through our platform. Sportskeeda as a brand has captivated and amassed users and views through quality IPs and campaigns in the past. We now want more brands to be able to leverage the audience we have. We will undertake projects that inspire us and our fans and bring out stories that motivate and drive more people to appreciate and indulge in any form of sports."

