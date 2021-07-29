Dubai-based EMS training center, Full Circle Studio opens up a second branch in Internet City

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Full Circle training studio is an EMS training studio based in Business Bay, Dubai that aims to provide assistance to all individuals by harnessing the benefits of EMS training to meet their health and fitness goals.

With health and fitness being a growing concern for many during this pandemic, individuals are facing multiple health problems due to the inability to find the time or a proper fitness center.

The studio has stepped forward with its modern technology and personalized training methods by expanding its services and opening up a new branch in Internet City to promote the importance of a healthy mind and body while using available sources and regularly moving towards innovation in the discipline of fitness and health. The studio has been at the forefront of the fitness industry in Dubai, building trust within their customer base with their 21-minute EMS workout sessions once or twice a week.

Full Circle training studio has a personal approach to fitness with certified personal trainers that combine cutting-edge technology, a detailed BMI analysis, and a customized diet plan with the assistance of medical consultations.

EMS or Electric Muscle Stimulation is a full-body workout that involves a wearable device on the body which utilizes low and mid-frequency electric currents to stimulate large muscle groups of the body through tiny electrodes. These currents are said to significantly increase the body's natural muscle contractions and activates deeper muscle tissues that are usually harder to target. As a result, more muscle fibers are activated, accelerating the results of your workout while enhancing body toning as compared to conventional training methods.

EMS training method has gained a lot of popularity in just a few years due to its wide range of benefits like accelerated fat loss, fixing muscular imbalances, posture, and strengthening of muscles, relieving back pain, improved memory, increased athletic performance like strength, endurance, and power. Studies have shown that EMS training allows for at least 20 times more of an intense workout than conventional and high-intensity strength-training methods.

The Founder of Full Circle, Venky Rajendiran says, "EMS training has emerged as a viable fitness approach, and our experienced trainers make sure you go through a smooth transition while opting for EMS for the first time. Our professional trainers remain mindful of employing industry-leading fitness equipment and tools to ensure the quality we strive to provide. With our new branch in Dubai Internet City, we aim to come up with brand new fitness routines and programs that can assist individuals looking forward to losing weight or striving for better performance."

The Digital Marketing Strategist of Full Circle, Nitesh Mishra says, "Full Circle is all set to step foot in Dubai Internet City and provide their exemplary services and assistance to people of all ages. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced, wireless EMS equipment, Full Circle has made its name as a trustworthy studio in the UAE."

Full Circle has embarked on the journey to serve the individuals that want to leverage the benefits of EMS to avail of a myriad of health advantages. With their state-of-the-art wireless EMS equipment, the new branch adds to their innovative approach to providing customers the strength and support to boost their overall health. They have managed to showcase themselves as a one-stop fitness destination and plan to expand throughout UAE in the next five years.

To know more visit: (https://fullcircle.ae/)Full Circle, EMS Studio in Gym at Internet City Dubai| (https://twitter.com/niteshmishra_)Twitter- Nitesh Mishra

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)