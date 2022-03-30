EditPoint India announces India's largest 'PhotoFina 2022' exhibition to celebrate arts and culture at Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): EditPoint India, a reputed photography and videography services company, is organizing the 18th edition of the three-day-long India's biggest Photo-Video and Imaging Expo titled 'PhotoFina 2022' in association with the Language and Culture department of the Government of Telangana happening on April 27, 28 and 29.

Mamidi Harikrishna, director of the Language and Culture Department of the Telangana Government, inaugurated the poster of the 18th edition of PhotoFina 2022 trade exhibition at Hyderabad.

PhotoFina, the festival of celebrating art, will be held for three days at Sri Palani Convention Uppal in Hyderabad starting from April 27, 2022. The expo will allow the visitors to meet photographers, buy their products, and discover various brands and products.

Business owners and photographers, photography training institutes, aspiring creative arts students will participate in the expo to grab the opportunity to display their products and brands at the PhotoFina trade exhibition.

According to the organizers, the PhotoFina 2022 will feature brand stalls, photography awards, photography quizzes, product showcases, business stalls, a fashion show, Business zone expo. A few of the world's leading brands, including the Tokyo Japan Center Sony India Pvt Ltd, Newtech Video Systems Pvt Ltd, Foto Flash Colour Lab & Studio, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, Monotech Systems Ltd., Hari Computer Center, Cherishing Moments, Manikanta Digital, Dot Led Chennai, Print Imaging Solutions, Zuper Led, Manikanta Digital, Monarch Softtech LLP, Chitram Balarey Vichitram, Fujifilms India Pvt Ltd., Pixel Pitch, Shadows Digital Creative, Nikitha Distributors, SignUp Design's, Aarna Photo Albums, GFXPoint etc., are participating.

Digital Connect is the Digital PR and Marketing Partner for Photofina.

Dr Ramesha Eppalapalli, Founder and CEO of Editpoint India, said, "We have been organising PhotoFina trade exhibition for the last 18 years. We are expecting a footfall of more than 24,000 people at the expo."

According to Dr Ramesha, the registration to attend the PhotoFina exhibition is free, and the visitors can register via the website www.photofina.in

On the Day of the Event, Photofina is also organizing a Workshop on Digital Marketing for Photographers by Nikeelu Gunda (Founder and CEO, Digital Connect) and Parenting Workshop by Sudheer Sandra (Founder and CEO, SUPAR School) absolutely for FREE of Cost.

On the sidelines of the PhotoFina 2022, Editpoint India has organised Airaa Awards 2022 at the same venue. Awards in many categories will be given away to deserving artists.

The Business Excellence/ Leadership Awards will be given away to the business owners and businesses who are exceptionally performing well and contributing to society via CSR, Vidya Ratna awards for the educational institutions and education industry experts for their performance, training, quality education, and talents, skill development training to create an impact in the society.

Avishkaar Awards are given to the Rural Innovators and Innovators across the Telangana.

Another award category will be the Star ICON Awards for talented artists, social media influencers, Covid warriors, talented kids, Creative Artists etc. The Inspiring Women awards will be given to women from all industries and walks of life, including entrepreneurs, artists, singers, dancers, project managers, HR executives, etc.

Eppalapalli Shailaja, Convenor of Airaa Awards, said, "Airaa is a platform to bring all talented people on a single stage, recognize their talents and efforts, and bring them on to the spotlight during the event.

Nominations for Airaa Icon awards 2022 are now open and can be applied at(http://airaaindia.com/)

Dr Ramesh Eppalapalli has also said " We are organizing a Social Media Quiz on our social handles of PhotoFina where 5 lucky winners will get Smart water Bottles worth Rs. 1999/."

The Photofina poster was also inaugurated by Eppalapalli Shailaja ( CEO, Aarna Photo Albums), Sudheer Sandra ( Founder of SUPAR School), CVL Narasimha Rao ( Actor), Nikeelu Gunda ( Founder & CEO - Digital Connect), Subbaraya Sarma Uppaluri, film actor and comedian.

