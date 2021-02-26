Egis supports Civil Surgeon's Office to set up IT Center in Gurugram for COVID patients as part of it's CSR initiative

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation as the world and India grapples with the threat of COVID-19. As corporate citizens, we in industry must lend our meaningful support to contain this pandemic.

Such challenging circumstances indeed call for extraordinary measures. Egis in India has geared its value-chain to lend support to the Civil surgeon's office, Gurugram in its efforts to set up a COVID-19 IT center. Our Company is committed to support Government's efforts and play its part in fighting this pandemic with compassion and resilience.

Being Responsible is one of the core values of Egis. As a Responsible Company, the CSR Committee of Egis in India among other opportunities, chose to support Gurgaon healthcare authorities to set up the much needed IT center using the CSR contributions.

At Egis, employees are committed to supporting environmental, energy, digital and regional transition to help shape the world of tomorrow. We use our ability to innovate and to ingeniously turn ideas into concreate, operational and - above all - useful solutions to help benefit customers all over the world.

Egisis working towards the most important area's of contribution under the CSR policy for healthcare sector specially, after the pandemic COVID-19, contribution towards the improvisation in the healthcare sector has become a necessity and moral duty of every citizen of India.

Egis is present in India for around 25 years and has been actively associated with high profile projects that include 8 Mass Rapid Transit System (Metro) and Semi-High Speed Regional Rail Transit System around Delhi, Sustainable Development of 3 Smart Cities (Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Ajmer), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Housing for All PMAY projects in Madhya Pradesh; Specialize High Rise Structure like Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Chatrapati Shivaji Memorial Statue in Mumbai, National Waterway and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust; Many Expressways, Mumbai Coastal Roads, National Highways, State Highways, Rural roads partnering 29 Indian States in various geographical areas; 3 Airports (Lucknow, Trichy and Pune), Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) of around 250 dams, one of the largest of its kind in India and many more prestigious projects.

"At Egis Group, we are focused on extending our community engagement and CSR support during the pandemic. We are pleased to partner with the (authorities) in setting up the COVID-19 IT center. Egis Group as a responsible corporate focuses on initiatives to make a difference, change lives and to create a better future," said Laurent Germain, Chief Executive Officer of Egis.

"We feel extremely humbled and privileged to be in a position to support in setting up the IT center, Civil Surgeon's office, Gurugram. The IT center will be beneficial for the authorities as well as for the patients in keeping record and other critical data related to COVID-19. We at Egis are committed to support all activities needed at this hour of global pandemic. I am sure Egis IT center will be helpful to the authorities in maintaining record and other important information during the pandemic. We are doing other initiatives under our CSR program to support the community wherever possible," said Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis India.

"I am very happy that a well-known global company like Egis has decided to partner with us in serving the community. I am very hopeful that we will have a long association and together we can achieve great things in community development," said Virendra Yadav, CMO, Civil Hospital, Gurgaon.

A major international group in the construction engineering and mobility services sectors, Egis creates and operates intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and addressing the major challenges of our time by helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

A 75 per cent-owned subsidiary of Caisse des Depots, with the remaining 25 per cent held by partner executives and employees, Egis places its multiple fields of expertise at the disposal of the community and makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects throughout their lifecycle: consulting, engineering, operation.

Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of its inhabitants all over the world.

Information: EUR1.22 bn managed turnover in 2019 and 15,800 employees.

