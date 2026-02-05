BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 5: Elan Group has engaged Leighton India, part of CIMIC Group, and has issued a Letter of Intent ('LoI') of INR 1000 Crores for the Construction of 'Elan The Mark', located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Elan The Mark is part of the Elan Group's landmark and prestigious larger development of approx 50 plus acres integrated township, with a blend of retail, commercial, residential and hospitality, designed to be a next-generation ecosystem of luxury living, bringing together a high-end mall, high-street retail, A-Grade office spaces, five-star hotel and branded residences. The construction contract for 'Elan The Mark' covers nearly 5.5 million sq.ft. (which includes current and future phases/ developments, to be developed over a period of time) of built-up area and includes comprehensive civil structure works. What sets this landmark apart and distinct is its international appeal, crafted by some of the world's most distinguished architects, urban designers and construction experts. The development includes the involvement of Benoy (London, UK) which has created a striking design that balances modernity with timeless elegance; SWA (California, USA), a global leader in landscape architecture that has designed the project's sprawling outdoor spaces ensuring a seamless integration of greenery; WET Design (California, USA), which has introduced breathtaking water installation; Meinhardt Facade Technology (Singapore), bringing world-class expertise in designing iconic building envelopes that define modern skylines; LERA (New York, USA) which is leading the project's structural design; Thornton Tomasetti (New York, USA) contributing its global engineering expertise to ensure the highest standards of structural integrity and sustainability; Lerch Bates (USA), a globally respected leader in vertical transportation and building systems consultancy ensuring seamless luxury experiences; and RWDI (Ontario, Canada), renowned for its advanced wind, acoustics and microclimate solutions that shape high-rise environments performing flawlessly under real world conditions, while Leighton Asia, (Asia-Pacific), is globally recognized as a tier one international construction company.

The announcement comes on the back of strong market interest in Elan Group's developments, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality, design-led retail and lifestyle destinations in one of Gurugram's most sought-after micro-markets. Leighton Asia has been awarded significant Civil, Structure and MEP contracts by 'Elan Group' for its ongoing prestigious projects, which include 'Elan The Presidential', 'Elan The Imperial', 'Elan The Emperor', and now 'Elan The Mark'. Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, "'Elan The Mark' embodies our relentless vision to create world-class mixed-use developments that redefine global benchmarks in design, craftsmanship and living experiences. This iconic development marks a transformative new era of ultra-luxury in India. Our continued partnership with 'Leighton Asia' further reinforces Elan Group's commitment to collaborating with the finest global expertise, ensuring excellence, precision and distinction at every stage of delivery."

Mr. Brad Davey, Managing Director, Leighton Asia, said, "With over two decades of deep-rooted experience in India, 'Leighton Asia' is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and excellence across large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. We are honoured to partner with 'Elan Group' on this prestigious landmark project, 'Elan The Mark' and look forward to delivering a destination that redefines global standards of construction and luxury." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)