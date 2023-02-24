ELECRAMA 2023: IEEMA announces 'Electraverse Spark' winners, hands lucrative cash prizes on Day 5

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): ELECRAMA 2023, the largest stand-alone showcase of the Indian Electrical and Allied Electronics Industry by IEEMA, saw its much anticipated 'Electraverse Spark' start-up challenge coming to an end with the announcement of top three winners on the fifth and final day of the biennial event at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida today. The glittering award ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guests Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder Car Dekho and Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator and Educationist along with Rohit Pathak, President, IEEMA; Jitendra K Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2023; Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA and several other dignitaries.

Aimed at providing a platform for technology start-ups, IEEMA, for the very first time, unveiled a one-of-its-kind competition to recognise the top 12 climate tech start-ups after rigorous screening of about 100 start-ups in the field of advanced electric mobility, future engines of decarbonisation and low carbon cooling. Out of the 12 applications which were invited to showcase their ideas and innovations at ELECRAMA 2023, the esteemed jury selected LivNSense Technologies Private Limited, Sheru Eco Cloud and Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as top three winners who received a lucrative cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Talking about the unique start-up challenge, Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder Car Dekho, said, "I am grateful to IEEMA for inviting me to the global flagship event we've all come to know as ELECRAMA 2023. And, I'm honoured to be part of the 'Electraverse Spark' awards ceremony which has paved the way for budding start-ups to showcase their abilities and interact with the industry. In the coming years, as the economy continues to grow, the energy sector, too, will witness exponential growth. With the world embracing smarter ways of living, we need innovation to find new ways of energy. That's why we need to nurture the start-up ecosystem in India and foster learning among the upcoming businesses focussing on energy. I am grateful for IEEMA and ELECRAMA for taking such a pivotal step in that direction through this unique competition."

Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator and Educationist, said, "It's a greater accomplishment to conquer one desire than to fulfil a thousand desires. Thus, I would like to congratulate all the exhibitors and the winners whose willingness to conquer their respective desires brought them to ELECRAMA 2023. It's great to see IEEMA supporting the progress and growth in the energy sector. Today, the fight towards developing new technologies and harnessing its power to enhance industry operations has become a major battle. As the world strives towards creating a sustainable future, the need to minimise the use of resources and conserve energy has become imperative. Thus, we must keep innovating, growing and, in turn, continue to find solutions for future challenges. With such crucial platforms like ELECRAMA 2023 and 'Electraverse Spark' competition, we can support new ideas and innovation to collectively make a difference. Before signing off, I would like to leave you all with a thought - don't scold your children for forgetting their lessons, make their lessons unforgettable."

Rohit Pathak, President of IEEMA, said, "ELECRAMA 2023 has been an amazing journey for us all. I would like to thank IEEMA and the ELECRAMA management team for their meticulous efforts that made this year's edition memorable. This century belongs to India, but we are committed to grow in a responsible and sustainable manner. We will develop our own solutions to serve our energy needs and take those to the world. I urge companies to focus on 4 areas - Think Solutions & Services, Integrate startups into your R & D, Build Circularity in your designs, and Push on Demand Side Efficiency opportunities. The 15th edition of ELECRAMA has given us a lot to ponder in terms of new ideas and challenges to innovate great things. Therefore, let's use our learnings to lead the world with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and grow our exports 5x by 2030."

Apart from the 'Electraverse Spark', the fifth day of ELECRAMA 2023 also saw the distribution of Best Product & Stall awards. The winners' list included - Benaka Electronics (Best Stall Design in Shell Category upto and including 9-12 sqm), Kala Electrikal Pvt. Ltd. (Best Stall Design in the Shell Category upto and including 15-24 sqm), Sunlight Cable Industries (Best Stall Design in the Bare Space Category upto and Including 27- 42 sqm), Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd. (Best Stall Design In Bare Space Category upto and including 45-97 sqm), PolyCab India Ltd. (Best Stall Design In Bare Space Category upto and including 99 sqm) and PFISTERER Kontaktsysteme GmbH (Best Stall Design in the Overseas Exhibitor Category).

The biennial electronics congregation, with 'Reimagine Energy - For Sustainable Future' as this year's theme, will have the largest public showcase yet of industry innovations by over 1000 exhibitors from India and abroad occupying 1,10,000 sqm of exhibition space over the course of next five days. The much-anticipated event is expected to witness 3,50,000 footfall and over 15,000 pre-scheduled meetings between buyers and sellers.

Completing 33 years of being the only industry platform of its kind, ELECRAMA 2023 is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. While Uttar Pradesh is the host state partner, Germany is the country partner in the 15th edition of the initiative.

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem in the geography. ELECRAMA brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits.

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA members contribute to more than 95 per cent of the power equipment installed in India. The Indian electrical equipment industry size is USD 50 billion with exports of USD 8.5 billion and the power equipment share in the capital goods industry is about 50 per cent. IEEMA plays a crucial policy advocacy role with the government and its agencies. IEEMA evolves and operates equitable and uniform PVC Clause and due to its unbiased approach, IEEMA PVCs have gained recognition and credibility over the last 3 decades. IEEMA holds product-specific conferences, seminars and large exhibitions like ELECRAMA, distribuELEC and E3.

