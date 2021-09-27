Empowerment Conclave by Y4D Foundation paves the way for sustainable development of India by empowering the underprivileged

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's esteemed NGO, has organized Empowerment Conclave in New Delhi, on the occasion of its 6th Foundation Day, where the top leadership of the country discussed various prospects for the holistic development of the nation in the next 25 years.

This Conclave served as a vital platform to bring together the respected ministers, bureaucrats and subject experts to address the concerns through panel discussions and keynote.

"Y4D Foundation envisions the nation where each of its citizens lives a happy and content life. This can be attained easily by empowering the underprivileged sections. Their full potential can be harnessed through encouragement, education and employment. We are working towards shaping up a society which is sustainable for future generations and we humbly request all the stakeholders to join hands together in achieving this mission and pave the way for better India," said Praful Nikam, President, Y4D Foundation. The event is a substantial extension of the ideology of building a nation where every citizen lives with dignity and equal opportunities.

The stepping stones to accomplishing the grand vision for a better India in the next 25 years were unveiled at the conclave. The grand revelation includes a declaration of MoU signed between Y4D Foundation and Policy Bazaar for a large scale Financial Literacy Program in collaboration, to educate the youth about financial skills and knowledge at an early stage to help them to make informed financial decisions. A strong foundation of financial literacy can help support various life goals, such as saving for education or retirement, using debt responsibly, and running a business.

An Employability and Soft Skill Training Program in collaboration with Ishanya Foundation and Tata Motors was also announced during the conclave. A special Skill Training Centre has been set up by the Y4D Foundation, for marginalized communities to impart knowledge, hands-on training and market-oriented learning modules, which will enable them to take new economy jobs.

A pan India program to enhance medical infrastructure by establishing mobile health care centres, called Ayushmaan Adhaar Health program in partnership with Adhaar Housing Finance Limited was announced during the event. In past, they have organised 100 Health Camps across 7 States, donated 6 ambulances in 6 states and set up a water boat ambulance in Dal Lake, Kashmir under their previous project. Y4D Foundation is also upgrading the Rural Health care centre in Satara District of Maharashtra in collaboration with Alfa Laval India Private Limited. The full spectrum of high-quality, needs-based essential healthcare services will be made available to the entire population. It will not only protect them in distress but also from financial hardship due to out-of-pocket payments for health services.

Honorable Finance Minister of State, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, graced the event with his presence and appreciated the initiatives. Commenting on the digital and financial education program, he said, "The streamlined financial literacy program designed by Y4D Foundation falls in line with several schemes initiated by Government of India, under the able guidance of our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spread awareness about financial instruments and money management skills. Promoting and imparting digital literacy would help bridge the wealth gap and facilitate economic mobility to each and every section of society. I believe it's crucial for organisations like Y4D Foundation in order to foster efficiency and self-reliance amongst the youth of the country."

Dr. Abhay Jere (CIO, Ministry of Education), Gaurav Dalmia (Chairmain, Dalmia Group), Sumit Antil (Gold Medalist, Paralympics), Yogeshwar Dutt (Medalist, Olympics), Singhraj Adahana (Medalist, Paralympics) and Radhakrishnan Pillai (Author) were the guests of honour. A discerning panel of eminent personalities from their respective fields shared their insights on youth empowerment through education, rural development, national integrity, social upliftment, nutrition and economic sustainability.

With an aim to set an example and to inspire others to work towards bringing positive transformations, a felicitation ceremony was convened during the event to recognise people/organizations, such as Policy Bazaar, Tata Motors, Ishanya Foundation etc., that have done exemplary work in the area of "Empowering the Underprivileged".

Y4D Foundation is a youth led organization working on empowering the underprivileged section of our society. Y4D has a pan India presence through its wide network of Volunteer Chapters across the country. Y4D Foundation focused its interventions on issues concerning youth and children which brought about significant changes in their lives in terms of education, health, skill, career and sustainable livelihood.

Y4D also works on Environment conservation, women empowerment, Food safety and security. Being an organisation who cares for society, Y4D gets engaged in projects as the situation demands under natural or manmade disasters, like COVID-19 Pandemic, Flood, Drought Relief etc. Y4D is committed to empower the underprivileged section of our society by creating an enabling environment through Encouragement, Education and Employment so that citizens can harness their full potential and live happy and healthy lives with dignity and contribute positively to society. Y4D is working towards shaping up a society which is sustainable for future generations by working on environment conservation and introducing values in society.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)