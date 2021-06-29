Enamor sources Ikat Fabric from Artisans for masks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Enamor today announced a range of masks in Ikat fabric, a special initiative undertaken by the brand to support the livelihood of artisans from the Kalabharathi Handlooms craft cluster in Telangana impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the artisans have been out of work.

Stocks have accumulated and they are facing a severe cash crunch. Enamor has sourced more than 200 meters of Ikat fabric from this crafts cluster to manufacture and launch these masks. As a part of this initiative, Enamor will redirect the profits from the sale of the masks back to the cluster to support education, and medical services for the girl child.

As India continues to face the severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are the need of the hour. Enamor's Ikat fabric masks incorporate two layers of cloth with a filter layer sandwiched in between, that gives 95% of anti-virus protection* and provides a solution to the double masking problem. The multiple cotton jersey layers are naturally breathable, offer moisture-control and also filter particles and dust. These masks are available in Packs of 2 and are priced at Rs. 399. Apart from the (https://www.enamor.co.in) Enamor website, the Ikat masks are available on Amazon, Myntra and Nykaa.

"At Enamor, we are mindful of being a socially conscious and responsible brand. This initiative is our heartfelt attempt to collaborate meaningfully with the craftspeople of Koyalagudem to provide support to this community during this difficult time. Especially close to our hearts is the commitment that all profits of the sale of the Ikat masks will go towards the welfare and education of the girl child of these craftsmen communities. With this initiative we hope to raise awareness and involve consumers in supporting heritage crafts and the weavers. Buying the Ikat masks from Enamor gives our customers a chance to contribute in a small way to this community,'' said Sandra Daniels, Vice President of Marketing at Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd.

Gokaldas Intimatewear Private Limited is a market leader in women's premium innerwear in India. Their brand Enamor was founded in 2001 as a joint venture, with Barbara of Paris, France. It enjoys a leadership status across leading National Chain stores and top Multi brand outlets. It has a national footprint of 5000+ Retail stores and 27 Exclusive Brand outlets. It offers a premium portfolio that ranges from bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear and Athleisure to a discerning emerging modern Indian woman.

Enamor is a brand loved by customers for its design and quality. The only innerwear brand to have won the Superbrands award for brand excellence three times in a row, a powerful endorsement by its customers.

