EnBill - Largest Hyper local Economy Enabler

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): EnBill, a retail-fintech start-up, is excited to announce the launch of its new app that connects traditional retailers with their local customers. With a vision to digitally connect small and medium merchants in India to the fast-paced youth of the country, EnBill offers a range of features to make the financial aspect of running a business smooth and convenient.

EnBill acts as a bridge between traditional retailers and customers, increasing the online visibility of local shops. The app allows merchants to create an online presence for their offline retail outlet, connect with local customers, and promote their business digitally. EnBill also offers features such as billing, booking, billing, galla management, digital catalogue, inventory control and other shop management tools to make financial transactions convenient for both the shopkeeper and the customer.

In addition to its financial features, EnBill aims to reconnect local merchants with their customers through the "Local Dukan, Local Grahak" program. This program allows merchants to reconnect with their regular customers and take orders in advance for pickup or delivery.

EnBill is dedicated to providing a one-stop solution for all the business needs of local merchants. The app's convenience and connect features, such as online visibility and promotion, help merchants to focus on their business to increase their revenue. EnBill also offers financial support to traditional retailers based on their transactions.

EnBill is targeting the traditional retail market in India and is committed to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their journey to digital adoption. The company plans to provide loans to merchants and offer a range of support services to help them grow and succeed.

According to Pankaj Khaitan, Founder, EnBill, "We are excited to launch EnBill and provide a platform for traditional retail merchants to grow their business. Our goal is to connect India digitally and support SMEs in their efforts to thrive in the modern marketplace. At EnBill, we understand that the traditional retail sector has faced challenges as online platforms have grown in popularity. However, we believe that with the right technology, traditional retail has the potential to not only catch up but surpass online platforms. That's why we are dedicated to developing easy-to-use technology that will enable traditional retailers to thrive in the digital age. We are confident that by embracing technology, we can build a brighter future for traditional retail and create a better tomorrow for all."

EnBill is available on Play Store, web and shall be available in App Store soon. For more information about EnBill, please visit our website (http://enbill.in)

