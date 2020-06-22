EnsoLogic - An emerging startup creating success story amidst COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): While the entire market witnessed a steep fall because of pandemic and the lockdown, an emerging startup 'EnsoLogic' is creating success stories even in this time.

The startup is launched by a third-generation entrepreneur and cross border business expert Anil Agrawal along with his dynamic team in Delhi, Bangalore and Shenzhen.

Undeterred by the unforeseen circumstances team EnsoLogic remained loyal to its DNA - Dynamic that is. They in union worked tirelessly to adapt to the needs of the time. New licences and permissions including the authority to import essential medical devices and other goods on urgent basis.

"Understanding the need of the hour, we immediately shifted our focus towards the goods and equipment which were bound to be required. The innate business sense helped foresee the market needs and accordingly we created a completely new and special product portfolio," said Anil, while talking about the transformation.

Calling EnsoLogic a "Corona Positive" company, Anil added that they instantly saw amazing results in terms of traction and queries. "Soon the entire team was busy working almost 24x7 catering to the needs of the business. Our team-mates are no less Corona Warriors ensuring timely orders, deliveries and solutions," said Anil.

The startup is expecting a 40-50 per cent growth in the present quarter as compared to the earlier period. The startup had a GMV of 5 lakh in the month of March which shooted to 40 lakh in April and is growing continually.

Anil has had success stories in offline B2B markets, having worked in this space for last 18 years. He wants to expand his footprint through an e-commerce offering. Anil believes that the work culture and confidence of team is the key to success.

While Anil is a team leader, on the other hand, Madhukar, 2014 batch IITian and IIM alum of 2017 Ex-Ola, BlackBuck, Mithra was instrumental building the business structure. Together, the team has rich experience in technology and commerce and they are looking to disrupt this space by bringing a huge array of overseas products to the Indian consumer.

EnsoLogic is one-of-its-kind online platform for the overseas brands/manufacturers to launch their products in India. It provides technology tools and infrastructure & logistics services, which simplifies sales and distribution of consumer products in India. The company has started building network of suppliers and distributors that are using the platform to sell to both online and offline consumers across India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/NewsVoir)