Entrepreneur Ajay Singh Tanwar contributes for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/The PRTree): Brilliant and innovative entrepreneurial ideas may bring a change in the country's economy, but the act of charity or philanthropy may lead to the overall betterment of the country.

There are very few entrepreneurs who exercise both the works together. Setting an example, Delhi's youngest entrepreneur Ajay Singh Tanwar has been contributing the maximum amount for the well-being of India.

Recently, the campaign to collect donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir began in full swing. The campaign was launched by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra earlier in January and Ajay has made a generous contribution to the construction of the temple.

The nationwide campaign has seen voluntary donations, and till now more than Rs 1500 crore have been donated for the same. "It is a proud moment for all of us that the construction of the grand temple of Shri Ram has finally begun in Ayodhya. We have done our bit, and we would urge everyone to contribute to the same.

No amount is big or small, one should have a big heart to contribute because every contribution counts", said Ajay Tanwar. Coming from a family that has a great reputation in politics, this young man has always extended his support towards philanthropic works. Moreover, he has also been in charge of the mass wedding programs every year, informally known as samuhik vivah in Hindi.

At 20, Tanwar is inspiring thousands of people with his work. Hailing from the capital city of India, New Delhi, he runs two hotels named Ocean Pearl Gardenia and Kings Forth which are located at Chattarpur. Growing up in a business environment, he very well understood how to run a business at a tender age. Besides earning great revenues, he has always been at the forefront when it comes to helping the poor and needy people. Amidst the lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, Ajay and his family also paid a huge contribution to the PM Care Fund. Not only this, in many villages of Uttar Pradesh, Tanwar has donated ambulances that are run by his name, and many infirmaries offer free treatment to the needy people.

Being a responsible citizen of India, Tanwar has never run away from taking responsibilities. Apart from donations, he and his family have led various initiative drives to help the underprivileged people by providing them with food every week, clothes and other essential commodities during the epidemic.

Moreover, the concept of giving it back to the country has been practised in his family for years now. Taking this legacy forward, Ajay Singh Tanwar is truly an inspirational figure and has made sure to be there for the country during the best and the worst times.

