PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: Entrepreneur Mr Rakesh Agarwal announced the launch of Business Buddies, India's Fastest Growing IT and Service Platform with a mission to encourage young people to become independent and earn at an early stage of 18 by educating and training them in practical learning skills.

Business Buddies is a multi-service ecosystem designed to empower people, businesses and community.

It is an online platform where young people can be educated and trained in different fields, like, Real Estate, Matrimonial, E-Commerce, Education Services, Taxi App, Mobile Recharge and Bill Payments, NGO - New Life Shelter (Social Impact).

The platform not only educates and trains young people but also supports them to earn a very good income through all these above platforms.