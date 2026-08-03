India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], August 3: Epoch Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. has been honored with the prestigious "Best Insurance Broker - Claims Management (Property & Engineering Claims)" award at the 13th National Awards for Excellence in Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates organizations that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and customer commitment across the BFSI sector. The award reinforces Epoch's position as one of India's leading corporate insurance brokers and a dominant player in the Infrastructure, Construction, Power, and Renewable Energy sectors. Over the years, the company has earned the trust of businesses by providing specialized insurance solutions backed by strong technical expertise and exceptional claims management support.

Receiving the award, Mr. Pankaj Chauhan, CEO of Epoch Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., dedicated the recognition to the company's clients, partners, and employees. "This award belongs to every client who trusted us during their most challenging moments and to every member of the Epoch team who works tirelessly to ensure claims are handled with transparency, speed, and technical excellence. Our responsibility begins when a claim arises, and we remain committed to standing beside our clients until every claim reaches a fair settlement," he said. Epoch has built a strong reputation for delivering end-to-end risk management solutions across Infrastructure, Engineering, Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, Logistics, and other corporate sectors. Its comprehensive portfolio includes Surety Bonds, Engineering & Project Insurance, Property Insurance, Marine Cargo Insurance, Liability Insurance, Employee Benefits, Risk Consulting, and Claims Management.

Media Interaction Q. What makes Epoch different from other insurance brokers? Mr. Chauhan: "At Epoch, we don't simply arrange insurance policies--we become our clients' risk management partners. Our technical expertise, proactive claims advocacy, and industry-specific knowledge, particularly in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy, enable us to deliver solutions that create real business value." Q. Why is claims management such an important differentiator? Mr. Chauhan: "The true value of insurance is realized only when a claim is settled efficiently. Our experienced claims team works closely with clients, surveyors, and insurers from documentation to final settlement, ensuring businesses recover quickly while minimizing financial and operational disruptions." Q. What is the company's vision for the future?

Mr. Chauhan: "As industries evolve, so do their risks. We will continue investing in technical expertise, digital capabilities, and specialized risk advisory services. Our vision is to strengthen Epoch's position as India's preferred insurance broker for Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Engineering, and other high-growth sectors while delivering unmatched service to our clients. At the same time, we strongly support the industry's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' an ambitious national mission aimed at making insurance accessible to every citizen and business in India. We believe insurance is not merely a financial product--it is a vital pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth. As a responsible insurance broker, Epoch is committed to contributing to this vision by increasing insurance awareness, improving access to specialized risk solutions, and helping businesses of all sizes build stronger protection against emerging risks."

This prestigious recognition further reinforces Epoch Insurance Brokers' commitment to service excellence, technical competence, and customer-centricity. As businesses navigate increasingly complex risks, Epoch remains dedicated to delivering innovative insurance solutions and dependable claims support, proving that its greatest strength lies not only in arranging insurance but in standing firmly beside its clients when they need it most. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)